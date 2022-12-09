The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 9

The comedy wildlife photography awards had some stunning images in 2022.

The funniest wildlife photo’s of the year will have you laughing out loud

An image of a clumsy lion cub has been named the winner in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

More than 5000 entries from 85 countries competed in the competition, but it was a three-month-old cub trying, and failing, to keep his balance while descending a tree that came out tops.

Entitled ‘Not so cat-like reflexes’, the picture was taken by American Jennifer Hadley while she was in the Serengeti, Tanzania. She said the image was photographed by complete accident.

“It didn't even occur to me that he would make a go of getting down by himself in the most un-cat like fashion. I mean, how often do cats fall out of trees?” said Hadley.

STUFF Here are the funniest images of wildlife this year.

It’s always sunny in Taranaki

Taranaki is on track to be crowned the sunniest region in New Zealand for the second year running.

The sunny result was unexpected, even for Taranaki locals, with the region renowned for its wind, rain and lush green dairy pastures more than a place to get a tan.

At the end of November Taranaki was sitting at 2388 hours of sunshine, 53 hours clear of nearest rival Bay of Plenty with 2335 hours.

STUFF With one month to go Taranaki is set to take out sunniest region of 2022

Wider Nelson – an area famous for its sun – was sitting at 2325 hours, and the interior of Canterbury at 2251 hours.

New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom said the sunshine hours victory for 2022 was hard to believe. “Ever since I got that trophy last year, I think it’s rained every day since.”

Turtle fights off three-metre tiger shark in enthralling battle

Spectacular drone video has captured a tenacious turtle fighting off an attack from a tiger shark.

The footage was shot by professional drone operator Jack Garnett while he was on holiday in Western Australia.

The nearly-two minute video shows a loggerhead turtle going toe to toe with a three-metre shark in what appeared to be a complete mismatch based on size and strength.

However, the turtle puts up a spectacular fight, swimming frantically while using its shell to avoid being eaten.

Blue Santa is bringing the joy this Christmas

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Blue Santa brings joy to New Plymouth families by delivering food parcels to those in need.

Blue Santa has loaded up his police car and is ready to deliver boxes of goodies to families all around Taranaki Maunga this Christmas.

Operation Blue Santa is run by the Roderique Hope Trust with the New Plymouth Police family harm team.

They have put together 500 boxes of food and Christmas treats – 250 will go to families the police family harm team have dealt with during the year and the other 250 will go to families who have had contact with 15 social services.

Sergeant Viv Teremoana said the families were always going to be humbled by the gift, but it was also about the effect it had on the officers seeing the families “outside of those triple -1 calls and giving them something nice”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Blue Santa ready for action this Christmas.

Operation Blue Santa has been going for 10 years.

Artist breaks record for painting the world’s largest painting

An Iranian artist has broken the world record for painting the world’s largest painting.

Created to coincide with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, “The Story of the Ball” was painted by Emad Salehi and includes calligraphy, as well as showing the history of the world cup from its inception until now.

It took Salehi five months working 14 to 18 hours a day to paint the 9652 square metre artwork.

He used 3000 litres of paint and 150 paint brushes to create his masterpiece.

The painting is six times the size of the previous record holder.