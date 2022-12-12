The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 12

Football's not coming home, but Dave the cat is.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Dave the cat is coming home

England’s World Cup squad intends to make good on a promise to adopt Dave the cat, a stray that became an honorary mascot at the team’s hotel in Doha, Qatar.

English player Kyle Walker said last week he was willing to adopt the tabby cat after it had befriended the squad. “If we win the World Cup, I’ll adopt the cat if I can take him back,” he toldBritish media. “Me and John [Stones], we can share.”

England was sent packing after their 2-1 quarter-final loss to France, but the players are still keen to take Dave with them.

“He’s going back to the team. They’re still undecided as who’s having him, but he’s going back,” said a woman taking care of Dave on Sunday, in a video posted by video journalist Rich McCarthy on Twitter.

The England team touched down on home soil on Sunday night (local time), but it will be around four months before Dave is reunited with his friends at Manchester City, the Telegraph reports.

The UK’s quarantine rules mean Dave will need to have his jabs in preparation and then spend an extended period in isolation.

A Christmas tree flop

Facebook The Port Macquarie Christmas tree (right) was widely ridiculed on social media.

An Australian Christmas tree made international headlines due to a near-universal acceptance that its decorations were terrible, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The tree in Port Macquarie in northern New South Wales was so badly ridiculed that the town’s mayor was convinced the decorations needed to come down.

“When we turned the lights on, there was an ‘oh my’ moment … and I joined in that moment,” mayor Peta Pinson told the ABC. “It was kind of, ‘Oh, that wasn’t what I was expecting’”.

Still, Pinson saw a silver lining in the disappointing display.

“It’s gone viral,” she said. “Throughout the world, people are talking about Port Macquarie … so I think it's done us a great service.”

A gaggle of skiing Santas

Robert F. Bukaty/AP An annual charity ski run in the US.

More than 300 Santa lookalikes took to the US ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer over the weekend.

The Santa skiers – all dressed in red – dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at a ski resort in the Maine.

A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising US$7500 (NZ$11,700) this year for a local charity.

Meet the champion dog handler – who’s allergic to dogs

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Champion junior dog handler Charly Houtos, 18, is off to compete at Crufts in England next year. But she just happens to be allergic to dogs.

Charly Houtos​ is off to England next year to represent New Zealand as the country’s best junior dog handler – and one thing she won't be forgetting to pack is her antihistamines.

The 18-year-old has taken the top spot at the Junior Dog Handler nationals, qualifying to compete on the international stage at Crufts against 39 other countries in Birmingham.

It’s an unlikely love affair for Houtos and the dogs she shows, because she’s significantly allergic to them.

“I just have to be in the same room as dogs and my eyes go puffy,” she said.

Houtos takes a strong liquid antihistamine as well as a tablet to try and get a “double dose” of relief from her allergies so she can perform.

Despite her discomfort, Houtos said the bond she shares with her dogs trumps any allergic reaction, and she can never resist when her dogs jump for a cuddle, she just “has to let it happen”.

A new all-singing, all-dancing Xmas parade

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mainfreight Christmas Show parade director Jason Reekers.

Christchurch’s Christmas parade is back after a two-year hiatus – in a new location and with some spruced-up floats.

For the first time in about 20 years, the 70-year-old elephant will move unaided in the parade and water will once again squirt from his trunk.

Alice’s tea cup will spin, the Lego robot will light up and his arms will move – just as they used to many years ago.

Children will get a spray of water from the spout of Pinocchio’s whale and Superman will fly again by himself. Even the Buzzy Bee’s wings will turn.

The parade will be held at the Canterbury A&P Showgrounds off Curletts Rd on Sunday.