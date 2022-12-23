'I'm going to shoot your cat': Annual Scotland Island swim turns nasty

Gus took part in the annual dog race between Scotland Island and Church Point last year.

A controversial swimming cat, violent threats and “parochial” attitudes have led a former winning entrant of Scotland Island’s dog swimming race to abandon the Christmas Eve event as organisers attempt to restrict it to a locals-only spectacle.

The Australian event received enthusiastic media coverage in 2019 after Glenn Druery, a Sydney political “preference whisperer”, enrolled his cat, Gus, in the race.

“As a result of Gus swimming in the race, thousands of people showed up,” Druery said. “It was like a football crowd. It was wonderful. It was a nice, lovely, light-hearted silly season story.”

But, spooked by violent threats made by a few people who attended the race in 2019, the fastest cat on the northern beaches will not return this year.

READ MORE:

* 'Most popular cat in Australia': Gus enters Sydney dog race

* The cat that's bidding to enter Sydney's annual dog race

* Insurance may pay out rewards for lost pets, but there can be pitfalls



Druery’s boycott of the race, confusion over organisation and former participants no longer feeling welcome has sent an icy current through the race’s return.

Scotland Island is an enclave on the northern beaches only accessible by boat and has about 1000 residents, including holidaymakers.

ALEC SMART/Sydney Morning Herald The 2018 Scotland Island Dog Race.

Every Christmas Eve a race is held at the island where dogs paddle across a 550-metre stretch of water while their owners kayak, paddleboard or swim alongside them. The race’s tradition goes back to 1972 when, according to island lore, a squabble between two ferry captains about who had the quickest boat devolved into who had the fastest dog. Connie the German Shepherd and Diesel the kelpie faced off in a swimming sprint. Diesel won. Now the race’s victorious dog is presented with a silver “D” shaped trophy.

Druery has “known about the race for years” and his cattle dog, Bob, swam to victory in 2014. Bob has since died, but when Druery’s new kitten Gus sprang happily into the harbour for a swim one day on an outing, Druery reckoned he’d found Bob’s replacement.

That’s when the trouble began.

The race’s entry fee is a can of dog food and a cold longneck. When Druery’s wife tried to hand over the entrance fee for the race in 2019, with cat food instead of dog food, she was told to “f... off”, Druery said.

Gus went on to beat some dogs in the 2019 race. Most of the crowd “went nuts” watching Gus but Druery said “someone came out of the crowd and said ‘I’m gonna f...ing get you and shoot your cat’.”

ALEC SMART/Sydney Morning Herald Gus the Tonkingese cat enjoys activities like kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, cycling, hiking and swimming in the sea.

“I work in politics,” Druery said. “This [usually] doesn’t bother me. But they’re threatening my cat!”

There were other threats in person and online. Druery attributed the abuse to a “very small percentage of parochial locals who want their little piece of paradise kept for them”.

Photographer Alec Smart began attending the race in 2010 for the quirky photo opportunity. Smart was asked to take over the event’s Facebook page in 2017, which he agreed to.

“The year the cat came up, people turned unfriendly and angry,” said Smart. He believes there was a “minor coup” within the loose group of residents who organise the race by people who “didn’t like outsiders” and disliked the event’s growing publicity.

Smart said some residents had severed contact with him and others started a rumour that he was trying to commercialise the race and was “in cahoots” with local businesses in Church Point that benefit from the crowds. He has since changed the Facebook page to a local news page called “Pittwater Observer”.

“There’s a lot of dark stuff [happening] in the background,” Smart said.

Shane O’Neill, who lives on the island and had been part of the Scotland Island Residents Association, said there was a minority of people who believed Gus didn’t belong in the event.

“It is a dog race. I know it’s trying to be funny and a bit tongue in cheek … I don’t think people are coming to watch a cat swim. They’ve been coming for years. There’s not just 2019, there’s been big crowds coming [for] a long time.”

O’Neill said concerns about the event’s size, and Covid-19, spurred organisers to keep the race on the Island between two piers for the last two years but acknowledged there was a level of parochialism surrounding the event.

“Even if a mainland dog wins, the trophy still goes to an Islander or Bay dog. That’s the tradition.”

O’Neill said it was an “animated” event that brought the community together and said he’s diving in this year with his Irish wolfhound-cross, Daisy.

This race will return to its full stretch this year and was spruiked on the Scotland Island Residents Facebook page as “The locals Island Dog Race”. The event usually proceeds with council sign-off and water police ensure no boats pass through the area, but the Northern Beaches Council said they hadn’t heard from organisers this year.

Druery said Gus still enjoyed swimming in the harbour but had found a new hobby: mountain biking. Gus hitched a ride with Druery and his wife last year on the 350-kilometre-long Central West Cycling Trail.

“We include him in our life with everything,” he said.