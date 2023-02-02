The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 2

Monkey taken from US zoo. For antidote Feb 2.

A real zoodunit: Monkeys mystery deepens

Two monkeys taken from a US zoo have bizarrely been found safe in the closet of an abandoned home a day after going missing from their enclosure.

The discovery followed a tip-off to police indicating the emperor tamarin monkeys – which have long whiskers that look like a moustache – could be hidden in a dilapidated home near the zoo.

Investigating police say the monkeys were taken after someone cut an opening in their enclosure.

It is just one in a string of baffling incidents at the zoo, which include other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

New native cricket stuns

The surprise discovery of a tiny insect on the South Island’s West Coast may help solve the mystery of native crickets and tell scientists more about New Zealand’s separation from other lands.

Supplied A new unnamed species of cricket found on the West Coast.

Conservation Minister Poto Williams said DOC staff discovered an unnamed species of flightless and songless cricket when they surveyed the Heaphy River catchment in 2022.

“Until now it has been understood that most crickets in New Zealand came here from Australia and none of those had ever been seen in Kahurangi beech forest. There are some native crickets but their habitat is open areas,” she said.

Crickets belong to a group of insects called orthoptera, which includes grasshoppers, katydids, wētā, cave wētā and mole crickets.

Londoner flies to Italy for pizza, whole trip costs less than a Domino’s

A UK TikToker claims he has pulled off an extraordinary feat, managing to fly all the way from London to Italy and buying pizza – all for less than the price of a standard Domino’s.

Here’s how he did it.

Callum Ryan explains in the clip that a medium Domino’s pizza in the UK costs £19.99 (about NZ$38), and he booked a last-minute flight to Milan for £8.

He then found a cheap pizzeria and ordered a margherita pizza, which cost him £9.72.

All told, the plane and pizza cost almost half the price of a Domino’s medium pizza.

Although that total doesn’t include his flight back to London, Ryan still claims it as a win: “We did it,” he says with a fist-bump.

Cats back with owners after fleeing floods

Three moggies have been reunited with their owners after getting lost during wild weather that flooded one family’s house and left another crushed in a slip.

Dodge the cat went missing in Tauranga on Saturday, scared off by rising floodwaters from the Wairoa river.

Supplied Seth, who has been battling illness, is overjoyed to have his cat Dodge back.

He wasn’t in the police boat when his family was rescued, so his owners were overjoyed to see Dodge alive and well on Tuesday, lured back by his favourite cat food.

Meanwhile, Puss Puss and Rebecca have also been found safe after going missing when a landslide crushed a home in Maungatapu.

supplied Puss Puss, a tabby with white socks, and Rebecca, a long-haired black cat, went missing after the family house was crushed in a slip, but have now been reunited with their owners.

Luckily all the humans escaped from the rubble safely, but the four-legged furry ones were nowhere to be seen.

In some happy news for the family, Puss Puss and Rebecca also survived the slip and are now back with their family – but obviously not back in their home.

'Best job on earth': Horse and carriage hits the highway

A clydesdale pulling a buggy is not a common sight, especially on a highway, but Ruby the horse is happy to clip-clop along at her own pace, unfazed by the noise and traffic.

Hawkesbury Carriages owner Dudley Lerwill hits the roads with Ruby regularly in Marlborough, hired for sightseeing, wedding parties and funerals, and sometimes even just “tiki tours into town for a coffee”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A horse and carriage from Hawkesbury Carriages heading along SH6 Middle Renwick Rd in Blenheim.

But Lerwill said the past few years had been decidedly quiet. “It’s not as busy as it used to be ... it sort of stopped during Covid and hasn’t picked up the same, I don’t know why.”

But he said he can’t complain. “It’s the best job on earth ... it’s the nicest thing to do, it’s a nice pace and you can see over all the hedges, and see what’s going on. It’s very relaxing.”