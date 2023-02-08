The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 8

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too. Brought to you by Tourism Fiji.

‘Demon dog’ adopted by blessed owner

Ralphie the so-called “demon' dog” has finally found his forever home.

As reported by People, the rescue dog first made headlines in January when the Niagara Country SPCA posted about him on Facebook.

He was described as a “fire-breathing demon” and a “whole jerk” winning Ralphie many admirers and adoption applications.

Now, in an update from the SPCA, it has been revealed Ralphie has been picked up and his new owner could not be happier. Ralphie’s owner said they are “completely in love!!! He's amazing. He found a happy place with me because he saved me as much as I saved him... I feel blessed!"

According to the new owner, Ralphie is working on curbing his biting, and learning how to ask for things nicely.

Unique World War II bomber goes on sale

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Local aviation buff Bill Reid is selling his 1930s World War II Avro Anson MK.1 bomber, thought to be the only one left capable of flying in the world.

Eighty-odd years on from playing a vital role in keeping the Australian coast free from enemy submarines, an extremely rare World War II coastal-reconnaissance bomber has attracted worldwide attention, after being put on the market for almost $3 million.

Based at the Omaka Aerodrome in Blenheim, the 1935 Avro Anson Mk1 MH-120 is so rare, in fact, it is the sole surviving bomber of its type in the world still capable of flying.

Local aviation buff Bill Reid spent years fixing the plane, reconfiguring it back to its wartime glory.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Bill Reid is selling his 1930's World War II Avro Anson MK.1 bomber.

Now, after two decades of ownership, Reid said he’d decided it was time “do other things” and sell the plane in order to fund his next project.

“Well, I’m getting on now, and I’d still like to do one more project while I still can, and if I do pop my clogs, I don’t want my children to have to deal with the sale. I just think it’s time to give somebody else a go.”

Man books holiday to Sydney, ends up in wrong one

As a case of travel plans gone wrong, Kingley Burnett’s error is right up there.

Having planned to travel to Sydney, Australia, Burnett mistakenly booked a flight to the wrong Sydney – the one in Sidney, Montana. The issue, the tiny town’s airport code is SDY, while the Sydney in Australia is SYD.

Supplied A tale of two 'Sydneys'.

“I saw the little plane with like 9 passengers and wondered ‘how is that going to get me to Australia’,” Burnett told The New York Post. “That was when I caught onto the mistake I made.”

He thought he was bound for his dream holiday to Sydney where he would depart for a cruise and finally get the chance to see kangaroos.

But in the end, those pesky airport codes foiled Kingsley’s plan.

Snake handler gets fright of life when a second snake emerges from snake’s mouth

An Australian snake handler got the fright of his life when a snake he was holding turned out to have another snake inside it.

As reported by Nine News, Mitchell Thorburn was attending a snake call-out on the Gold Coast when the head of a baby eastern brown snake popped out of the mouth of the red-bellied black snake.

The eastern brown was being eaten alive, tail-first.

Speaking to reporters, Thornburn said "﻿It's not at all surprising to see red-bellied snakes eat other snakes, but I've never picked up a venomous snake and had another snake pop out."

Both these snakes are venomous, but the eastern brown snake is Australia's second-most venomous land snake.

Baby shocked to discover how to walk

A one-year-old baby got the surprise of his life after taking his first steps.

As reported by CBS News, the American boy, named Journey, was caught on video by his parents walking for the first time, much to his own shock.

After taking a few steps, Journey lets out a loud yell, complete with a few smiles. He then takes a few more steps before stumbling over.

It is fair to say this footage will be shown at his 21st-birthday.