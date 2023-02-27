The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 27

Nick Axten graduated with a PhD over 50 years after he began it.

Meet the British man graduating with a 53-year-old PhD

He began his PhD 53 years ago, took a break, and now has finally graduated with his doctorate.

Nick Axten started his studies in 1970, left the programme in 1975 and worked various jobs before returning to school at the University of Bristol.

While he was getting on with his life, Axten figured someone else would eventually pursue the research he had started. But no one did. So he returned to complete what he started.

Axten hopes his persistence will inspire others to buck the trend in academia, and other career fields, of rushing through work and simply following a well-travelled path.

Invercargill barber on mission to honour military veterans

An Invercargill business owner has ramped up his efforts to honour Southland’s military veterans.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Paul Hereaka's Invercargill barbershop has stepped up its Anzac theme with photos of military veterans now being displayed on the walls.

Paul Hereaka’s barbershop is adorned with military and Anzac memorabilia; now he wants to cover the walls with the photos of Southland veterans, saying it’s important to remember their sacrifices.

Hereaka is calling on the public to send photos of the veterans to his Des Branks Barbershop in Invercargill, to add to the 60-odd photos already there.

Customers had given him positive feedback about the shop’s Anzac and military theme, he said.

“They talk about their own relations that went overseas and fought ... a lot didn’t come back.”

Ed Sheeran serenades hospital patients

Singer E﻿d Sheeran has once again given back with his sweet gesture, taking the time to serenade the patients and families at Sydney Children's Hospital.

Sheeran, who is in Australia for his Mathematics tour, was spotted outside the hospital on Saturday with his crew, all wearing masks while he clutched his guitar, ready ﻿to give the surprise performance.

Patients and their families watched on as he gave them a simple yet heartfelt show in a room decorated with colourful balloons.

This isn't the first time the singer has given back Down Under﻿, with one Queensland teen being delighted at the prospect of singing with the Grammy Award-winner when he visited the Queensland Children's hospital earlier this week

Inspiring 300,000 tamariki with singing treasures

Bob Bickerton estimates he has familiarised around 300,000 tamariki with taonga pūoro, Māori traditional instruments, over 25 years across the country.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bob Bickerton makes and plays taonga pūoro, traditional Māori instruments, a process he describes as a "privilege".

Bickerton moved to Nelson in 1987 form Birmingham and became director of the then Nelson School of Music.

Leaning on the advice of legendary taonga pūoro proponents Richard Nunns and Hirini Melbourne, Bickerton realised few had heard of these instruments or seem them in the flesh.

So around the year 2000, he developed a show for schools and has not looked back since.

His programme features 20 different traditional Māori instruments and features demonstrations on how the instruments work and discussions on how to play them.

The local gins named as the world’s best

Marlborough is a region famous for its wine, but it now has another beverage grabbing the world’s attention – London Dry Gin.

Roots Marlborough Dry Gin, produced by Blenheim-based Elemental Distillers Ltd, has been awarded World's Best London Dry Gin at the 2023 World Gin Awards.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Ben Leggett, co-owner of Elemental Distillery.

The distillery was founded by Ben Leggett and Simon Kelly in 2018 and had gone from strength to strength ever since.

Leggett was in London to collect the award and praised his business partner Kelly for believing in the venture from the outset and thanked his legion of volunteers.

“This is a win for all of you as well because you’re as much as part of this brand as the rest of us and of course to all of the Kiwis who are doing some amazing stuff in the spirits’ industry,” Leggett said.