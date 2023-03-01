The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, March 1

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too. Brought to you by Tourism Fiji.

Dave Grohl cooks up a storm

The nicest man in rock is at it again, this time lending a helping hand to feed the homeless in Los Angeles.

As reported by Metro, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent his Wednesday last week helping non-profit charity Hope the Mission prepare a BBQ feast for 450 people at a local homeless shelter.

In a video uploaded by the charity, Grohl was shown getting stuck in whipping up ribs, coleslaw, cabbage beans and brisket.

He also provided the meat smoker and handled all the expenses himself in a 16-hour effort.

“Not only did he wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms,” spokesperson for the charity Rowan Vansleve said.

“Nothing but love and respect for Dave.”

Internet unites to help local bookshop in time of need

A UK bookshop struggling to pay its bills has received a heartwarming response from strangers across the internet.

When Sapphire Bates, the owner of Book Bodega, an independent bookshop in Kent, posted on Twitter saying she needed £800 to pay her bills, she didn’t expect a huge response. But that’s what she got.

Bates had written that they’d had a “very, very quiet winter” and hadn’t made much money. As a result, the store was struggling to pay staff costs and wholesalers.

Her post has since reached more than 6 million people, with celebrities and strangers across the world getting in touch or sharing messages of support to help out.

Bates has since shared a follow-up post saying: “I just paid our bills that were due ... thank you SO much for your support, this has given me faith that we can do this”.

Special viewing of the northern lights

123RF The northern lights appear when charged particles from the sun meet Earth’s magnetic field (file photo).

A captain flying to Britain from Iceland has treated their passengers to an extra-special viewing of the northern lights.

Aviation trackers Flightradar24 show the Easyjet flight from Reykjavik to Manchester performing a 360-degree turn near the Faroe Islands and speculated it was because the “Northern Lights are very strong tonight”.

Passenger Adam Groves confirmed on social media the pilot turned the plane around to get a better view.

Groves, who had been in Iceland to propose to this girlfriend, had hoped to see the aurora there, but had no luck. That luck changed on the way home.

“We took off and halfway into the flight the pilot turned all the lights off and the view could be seen out the left window,” he told the BBC.

“But we were sitting on the right-hand side and after a few minutes the pilot switched back and did a 360 loop around for everyone to see.”

Not a fan of your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

Ashley Landis/AP Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles.

People are signing up for a new cosmetic surgery, of sorts, and handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own signature.

A corner of social media is dedicated to signature design, and it's keeping practitioners busy.

Priscilla Molina in Los Angeles designs a minimum of 300 custom signatures a month, offering packages that include up to three ways to sign, limitless drafts or a new set of initials.

She charges between US$10 (NZ$16) to US$55, using the motto: “Where originality meets legacy.”