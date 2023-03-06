Hello Kit-tea: Cops save cat with teapot on its head

Northland police took this mugshot of a ginger cat with its head stuck in an aluminium teapot after someone heard "loud banging and clanging" outside their home late at night.

Police alerted to “suspicious activity” outside a Northland home were given paws for thought when they discovered a cat with a teapot on its head.

In a post on Facebook, Northland police said a resident reported “loud banging and clanging” around 10.45pm Sunday.

Two officers were sent out in “pitch black”, the post said.

But that’s where there was a twist in the tale.

“Their inquiries revealed an aluminium teapot used for watering plants was stuck on the head of a ginger cat,” the post said.

“The cat was carefully extracted from the teapot without any cat-astrophy and scampered off into the night uninjured.”

It’s not the first feline to have one of its nine lives saved by the long arm of the law.

In December 2020, a tiny kitten was rescued from an Auckland motorway after it was seen huddling near the centre barrier in the northbound lanes.

Police asked drivers to stop on the motorway so they could catch it.

“Fortunately, it appeared to have some road sense, as it was travelling the direction of the traffic – making the job slightly easier for the kitten-wranglers.”

A 111 call-taker at the police northern communications centre ended up taking the kitten home.