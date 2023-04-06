'Whole other level of stupid’: Australian to face court after taking wild platypus on train

A man in Australia has been charged after allegedly taking a platypus from its natural habitat on the outskirts of Brisbane and taking it on a train, where it was shown to passengers.

The animal’s present location and condition is still unknown.

Police were earlier appealing for two people to return the platypus, and released footage of the pair boarding a train with the animal.

Cameras picked up the pair at Caboolture on the Sunshine Coast about 11am (local time) on Tuesday, where they were seen boarding a train at Morayfield Station with the animal wrapped in a towel, patting it and showing it to fellow commuters.

There were concerns the animal might become sick or die the longer it was out of the wild.

Police warned it might also have venomous spurs, which could injure people or other animals.

On Thursday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was charged with taking a protected animal, and also restriction on keeping or using a taken protected animal, after railway police found the man in Caboolture about 12.30pm.

He was scheduled to appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Supplied A pair were caught on camera at a train station with a wild platypus.

“Police were advised the animal was released into the Caboolture River and has not yet been located by authorities,” police said in a statement.

“Its condition is unknown.

“Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal, but it can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan, who dubbed the platypus ‘Peter’, said it was a reckless act.

“Peter the platypus needs to come home. The police see, every single day, a whole number of people do stupid things,” he said.

“Well, this is a whole other level of stupid.

“To the people who have taken Peter the platypus, take it to the nearest police station, take it to the nearest vet.

“Peter needs to get home and you’ve done something very, very stupid. It is an offence.”

Police initially said the pair could face a penalty of A$431,250.