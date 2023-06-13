Newsable today: the potential proof that aliens exist?

Could E.T be about to phone home from Earth?

Hello, happy Tuesday, and happy 23rd anniversary to Samuel L. Jackson getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

We’ve been hearing a lot about wealth taxes lately, so a partner in Deloitte’s tax team joins us for a ‘Wealth Tax 101’.

We take a look at how salt, the greatest of all condiments, could lead to a potential breakthrough in battery technology.

A former US intelligence officer says aliens DO exist and that the US has possession of “intact, and partially intact” vehicles which are not of human origin - I take on the role of ‘Newsable Alien Correspondent’ and give you all the details you wanna know.

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones is in to answer the questions you, our listeners, sent in.

Plus the perfect dinner party size, according to science.

Have a goodie,

Imo.

