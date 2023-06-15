Flying lights in the sky leave residents puzzled, but the truth is out there

Puzzled Aucklanders were wondering what they’d witnessed when they spotted two bright lights travelling across the sky on Wednesday morning.

North Shore locals watching the skies before 8am caught a glimpse of two lights, which were quite skinny and long and so bright they appeared white.

Cameron Waugh was in Birkenhead when said he saw “two massive orbs” in the sky over Waitākere Ranges, just above Te Atatū.

”One was half of the size of the Moon,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Alien spacecraft allegations suggest the Pentagon has approved conspiracy theories ... about itself

* US has intact extraterrestrial vehicles, ex-intelligence officer claims

* Nasa opens its UAP - aka UFO - research with public meeting



Waugh said the lights had “conveniently vanished” before he was able to snap a photo.

Jenza Cossey was walking to school with her 8-year-old son when the pair saw the bright lights in the sky, and was quick enough to take a picture.

“He’s like, ‘Wow look Mum! What's that in the sky?’ I said, ‘No clue.’

“We thought it was fascinating,” Cossey said.

Supplied Could it be a UFO? The lights shone so brightly they appeared white.

Cossey and her son weren’t scared by the sight, but were “curious” to know what it might have been.

Whitney Featherstone was in her car when she spotted the bright lights, and was “intrigued and confused as to what it was”.

Supplied Flying lights in the sky leave Aucklanders puzzled, but the truth is out there

“It looked kind of like a plane contrail, except it was pointing straight up and seemed very large. Then strangely just seemed to vanish.”

Robert Davidson, an astronomer with Stardome, said the lights were likely to be a lingering contrail from an aircraft, rather than any form of space debris or evidence of aliens.

Supplied The two lights were quite skinny and long and so bright they appeared white.

Contrails, or vapour trails, are sometimes seen behind aircraft and can also be formed by air pressure changes, forming thin lines of ice crystal plumes – which can last for several hours.

“If they had seen a meteor/space debris/etc falling into the atmosphere, it would have been fast-moving and short-lived – not enough time to get a camera out and take a photo,” he said.