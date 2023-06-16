Is it a bird, is it a plane? Royal NZ Air Force's phallic flight path

A Defence Force spokesperson said the penis-shaped flight path was “completely unintentional”.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane has been spotted drawing a doodle: a penis shape in the sky.

The Beech 300 Super King Air 350 plane took off from the Ōhakea Air Force base at about 1.50pm on Friday, according to tracking website Flightradar24.

During the two-hour flight around the Rangītikei district, the plane traced what looks like a penis and testicles off the coast of Tangimoana.

While the outline would be instantly recognisable to school desk graffiti artists everywhere, a Defence Force spokesperson said the ballsy flight path was “completely unintentional”.

They added that Defence Force members in the cockpit were “on a training flight and doing steep turns and stalling manoeuvres”.

Flightradar24/Supplied The shape was the result of steep turns and stalling manoeuvres during a training flight, the Defence Force said.

The rude-looking route came as the Air Force celebrates 100 years of New Zealand military aviation on Friday.

A range of events were organised to mark the occasion, including a flight over the North Island by a historic Spitfire aircraft.

Many Kiwis flew Spitfires in during World War II, pilot and Squadron Leader Sean Perrett said on Tuesday.

Some Kiwis were killed during these operations, he added.

“They will be especially in our minds during Friday’s flight.”