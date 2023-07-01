This little piggy won't go home: Elusive pig hogs attention in Auckland

This pig has been spotted on the loose in Paremoremo and Greenhithe.

Not all is swine on Auckland’s North Shore, where a nosey porker has been running rampant.

Paremoremo resident Patricia Klouwens​ first spotted the black, droopy-eared “cute little pig” on her property on Tuesday morning.

But this little piggy has been naughty.

Klouwens, 90, was shocked to see the pig digging up her garden and contacted Steve Boardman​, who owns a business next door.

Boardman said the pig had also been in his yard, where he thinks it was dumped by someone.

“The poor things just terrorising the little old lady out the back.”

Steve Boardman/Supplied The pig made a mess of Patricia Klouwens’ lawn and garden.

Boardman attempted to “wrangle” the pig, however, it escaped into a bush.

But this little piggy wanted beef.

It returned to Klouwens’ property again and again and by Friday, her lawn and garden were full of muddy “pools”.

“It loves my place. It’s dug up all the garden. It’s made a hell of a mess.

“It’s terrible, it really is terrible.”

Avril Greybe/Supplied Greenhithe resident Avril Greybe had to make sure she was awake when she opened her blinds to see a pig on her driveway.

Klouwens was upset the pig had destroyed her garden, but admitted the pig was cute.

“He’s got quite a personality.”

Unable to stand the pig tearing up her garden any longer, Klouwens phoned the police, who contacted animal management to search for it.

“They hunted high and low for it,” she said, however, the pig could not be found.

That is because the piggy went ‘wee wee wee’ all the way to Greenhithe.

Boardman thinks the pig swam across the harbour, a distance of about 200 metres.

Alisa Nichols/Supplied The pig was also spotted trotting down Te Wharau Drive.

In Greenhithe, the pig visited Avril Greybe​, who was amused to see it on her Greenbough Lane driveway when she opened her blinds on Saturday morning.

She initially thought it was her neighbour’s dog.

“He was just sniffing around, doing what pigs do. He wasn’t getting up to any mischief, that I could tell.

“He seemed friendly.”

She quickly snapped a photo, so that her family wouldn’t think she was telling porkies.

By the time Greybe’s husband went out to see the pig, it had “trotted on down the road”.

Around the same time, Alisa Nichols​ spotted the pig running along Te Wharau Drive, before it disappeared into a bush.

Steve Boardman/Supplied Anyone who sees the pig, described as “cute” and “friendly” by some, is asked to phone animal management.

“[It] was a shock and I had to keep looking to make sure it was a pig and not a dog.”

“Seems to have made its way around the area.”

Despite the pig hogging all the attention on the Paremoremo and Greenhithe Facebook groups, its owner is yet to be identified.

Elly Waitoa​ of Auckland Council animal management said it was aware of the roaming pig.

“Two officers were dispatched to Paremoremo Rd yesterday, but despite an intensive search of the surrounding area, the pig could not be found.”

The officers will continue to look for the pig.

Anyone who can assist with finding and reuniting the pig with its owner is asked to phone the council on 09 301 0101.