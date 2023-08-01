Traffic ham: Multi-agency operation to capture unruly pig living near Auckland motorway

Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi are on the hunt for a pig which has made itself at home near the northwestern motorway.

Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have spent weeks trying to capture a pig which has made itself at home near a busy motorway – to no avail.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted that the westbound lanes of SH16 near the Te Atatū Rd off-ramp were blocked due to an “animal control issue” about 10.35am.

A police spokesperson confirmed it responded to the incident, involving a pig.

“Police are liaising with Animal Control personnel in an attempt to capture the pig.”

Waka Kotahi tweeted that the motorway had reopened as of 10.50am.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was spotted “sunbathing” on the side of the motorway.

“At no time was the pig on the motorway but police did create a rolling traffic block during the attempt to catch the pig which is still on the loose,” said Animal Management team leader Aaron Neary.

It was likely the same pig seen hoofing it down the motorway on July 22.

“We've been looking for this pig for the last two weeks,” the spokesperson said.

The council spokesperson said there had been an "upswing" to the number of rogue pigs Animal Management had attended over the last couple of months.

It is thought the pig is an escaped pet that is turning feral.

Animal Management staff had helped Waka Kotahi set up a trap and some cameras in the bushes near the off-ramp.

Cheryl Eatwell/Supplied This pig destroyed an elderly woman’s lawn in July.

But while the pig has been caught on camera looking at the trap, it is yet to go inside.

It is not the first time an unruly hog has caused trouble in Auckland recently.

On July 6, a pig which had been harassing an elderly woman in Paremoremo was finally caught after destroying her lawn over a week.

It is believed the pig is a Captain Cooker, an English breed of pig introduced to Aotearoa by James Cook which is known for destroying grass.

The pig’s owner is yet to come forward.