Man stacked boxes of rotting fruit on his bonnet to avoid smelly car

A man has been fined $600 for driving with boxes of rotting fruit stacked on his car bonnet.

While the man may have briefly avoided having a smelly car, he could not dodge a $600 fine for driving a motor vehicle with an insecure load.

Police spotted the man turning onto State Highway 1 from Island Block Rd in Meremere on July 30.

“There was little room for the driver to actually see where he was going,” a police spokesperson said.

The man, a local farm hand, said he was taking the rotting fruit – mostly apples and bananas – to feed to some pigs at a nearby river.

“When questioned as to why the boxes were on the bonnet, and not in the back seat, he said he didn’t want to put them inside the vehicle, as it would create a bad smell.”

Police helped the man put the boxes in the back of his car.