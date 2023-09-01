Man caught with massive bull riding shotgun on American highway

When a 911 caller reported seeing someone driving a cow in their car, police in Nebraska didn’t realise just how big of an animal they were about to encounter.

“It was not communicated how large the animal was,” Captain Michael Bauer said in a statement to McClatchy News.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” Captain Chad Reiman told NCN.

But the responding officers with the Norfolk Police Division were about to meet an animal much, much bigger than a calf. About one minute after receiving the 911 call, officers arrived on the scene at 10.05am (local time) Wednesday, August 30, according to the daily police blotter.

It was then that the officers learned the “cow” was actually a Watusi bull, according to an NCN article shared by the police agency on Facebook.

The driver was pulled over, NCN reported, and Reiman said the officer gave the driver a warning and told him to “take the animal back home and leave the city”.

The bull – named Howdy Doody – often accompanies the driver in northeast Nebraska parades, authorities told McClatchy. But in those cases, the roads are closed to normal traffic.

In 2019, for example, the Antelope County News described Howdy Doody as a “fan favourite” in a local parade.

“Unfortunately Howdy Doody creates quite a vision obstruction for the driver for normal driving conditions,” Bauer said.

Norfolk, a city of about 26,000 people, is about 193 kilometres northwest of Omaha.

