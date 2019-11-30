NZ history needs to be more than 'reductive cataloguing of colonist sins'.

When Huntly's Taitimu Maipi applied a hammer and red paint to the good Captain Hamilton in August 2018, many believed he'd taken some kind of inspiration from one of Swainson's columns, published just days before.

OPINION: The paranoid are ever sensitive to signs of impending disaster.

A couple of weeks back I succumbed to the negative.

It was a typical day. I had made a submission before the Resource Management Act hearing into the proposed Hamilton City Council demolition of the city's Municipal Pools.

Mine was an emotive address, short on the type of legalese that cuts ice in such formal proceedings, long on sentiment and finger-pointing, lambasting councillors and bureaucrats alike for the cynical way the decision to let an asset fall into a state of disrepair was being used to justify its destruction. A reward for indifference.

My civic duty done, it was back to work. The email was opened, the inbox appraised. A message from one's employer stood out. My cell phone number was being requested.



It being a poor year for hanging onto jobs, conclusions were leaped to. There was nothing for it but to tell the wife. The boudoir was entered with a heavy heart. "I've lost another one", I announced, looking for a measure of sympathy.



Mrs Swainson was stoic and supportive. If needs must, she could alone shoulder responsibility for marital finances. Not whilst subsidising an unprofitable, if noble business undertaking as well, I thought.



A return to the computer saw another email from the same source. It bore surprising news. I informed the wife. "I'm not being fired", I said, "The New York Times just wants a word".



The most prestigious paper in North America had turned its attentions on little ole Hamilton.

Of specific concern: last year's attack on the namesake statue that adorns civic square and the implications thereof for race relations, New Zealand history and the school curriculum.

A story in which I just might possibly have played a minuscule part. When Huntly's Taitimu Maipi applied a hammer and red paint to the good Captain Hamilton in August 2018, many believed that he had taken some kind of inspiration from one of my columns, published just days before.

STUFF The Sapper Moore Jones likeness is that rare commemoration of war and personality that speaks as much to peace time concerns, celebrating art, education and selfless heroism.

I was inundated with text messages from friends, accusing me of - or congratulating me on - the inciting of civil disobedience.



Trust the New York Times to get to the bottom of things. By the following day, when its correspondent climbed the Auteur House stairs, weary from interviewing, one foot, metaphorically, on the plane, the matter had been cleared up. Mr Maipi says he did not read the column. He needed no cajoling from the likes of me. His thought processes - and actions - were entirely his own.



As refreshing as this news was, it likely made my own observations about Hamilton statues and the teaching of history in our classrooms next to irrelevant, at least so far as the USA paper was concerned.

As a history graduate, I'm certainly all for education. As a Hamilton resident, I'm certainly aware that there's too much ignorance about the Waikato invasion and the land confiscations.

However, mindful of a conversation held last year with the man who taught me at secondary school, there remains a suspicion about what will be on the agenda and why.

Let's hope a sense of historical context takes precedence over the very 21st century inclination toward narrow, trendy judgement. Let's hope there is healthy and truly informed debate, not just a reductive cataloguing of colonialist sins.



If the circumstances around the commissioning and unveiling of the Captain Hamilton statue remain questionable and the "Farming Family" edifice that graces Victoria Street's northern end, a possibly tongue-in-cheek gift from Bob Jones that affirms the city's status as a "cow town", has received its fair share of criticism also, there should be no complaints about the CBD's other representative art works.

The Riff Raff statue is equally worthy, a reproduction of a fictional character from the ultimate cult film, a tourist mecca that speaks not only to our sense of humour but our sense of tolerance on matters of gender and sexuality.

Last Saturday's marking of the Riff Raff statue's 15th birthday drew a large crowd, one appreciative of the attendance of Riff Raff's creator and embodiment, Richard O'Brien. To watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show, on the very site where it was in a sense conceived, in the presence of its writer, was an especial treat.

What a shame that our friend from New York was by then back in the five boroughs.