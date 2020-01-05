Oscar Kightley: The lessons Scott Morrison should have learned from Terminator

Scott Morrison and his government’s response to the disaster has been slammed by affected residents.

OPINION: In the final scene of the 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day, hero Sarah Connor drives towards a desert.

She'd just finished lowering the Terminator (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) into a vat of molten steel, after he'd given his cyborg life to save her and her son John from another Terminator, who'd been sent back from the future to kill them.

Sarah says in a voiceover, "The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it for the first time with a sense of hope. Because if a machine, a Terminator, can learn the value of human life, maybe we can too."

The sky had an eerie apocalyptic red hue with ominous looking clouds in the distance. Director James Cameron may have meant this as a visual sign of the turmoil humans will unless they get their act together.

SUPPLIED In Terminator, humans ignored signs of trouble until it was too late.

We got a preview of that eerie looking sky this week, as parts of Australia continue to be ravaged by fires that have burned across all six states, destroyed about 1500 homes, five million hectares (an area more than Netherlands and Denmark combined) and has so far claimed at least 19 lives, with plenty more people still missing.

There are also the estimated more than 500 million animals that have been killed and the countless species that could be pushed to extinction. The smoke from the fires even drifted 3000km across the Tasman to discolour our snowcapped mountains and glaciers in Te Wai Pounamu.

There were scenes that belong in a Hollywood disaster flick, yet here we were as Australia's navy had to be deployed to rescue hundreds of stranded tourists from beaches where they'd been forced to huddle for safety.

And then there was the extraordinary scenes from the small fire-ravaged town of Cobargo when Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited to meet people affected by the emergency.

These people were understandably upset. They had just survived a bushfire which almost decimated their town and they were angry at what they perceived as a lack of government support. They greeted him with a chorus of "You're an idiot mate," "You're not welcome here you f...wit" and one woman who just told him to his face: "You're being a c..."

Morrison was forced to get back in his car with his officials and flee as the crowd called him "Scummo" and told him to "piss off back to Kirribilli."

There are few things I find more entertaining than Australians when they swear. It rolls off their tongue like poetry. They just seem to have a gift for it.

KATE GERAGHTY People were on Saturday warned to flee fire ravaged towns along the South Coast.

But the disrespect shown to the country's leader shows just how much people have been driven to despair and helplessness, even in a country that has regular bushfire seasons.

Last year at the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu, Morrison stunned and angered his fellow leaders for refusing to take a tougher stance against climate change. It was thought that because his own country didn't seem as affected, he didn't take it as seriously.

With these fires, he's tried to deflect from the role played by global heating. Surely now after the unprecedented scale of this disaster, his government has to make fighting climate change much more of a priority.

In the Terminator movies, humans ignored signs of imminent trouble, until it was too late. If we do that with climate change, we may have to get a lot more used to having skies like the ones over Australia right now.