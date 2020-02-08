Fred Dagg classic would make perfect New Zealand anthem

OPINION: In this age of sensitivity, with its unbridled appetite for the deconstruction of language and righting of past wrongs, the spotlight has fallen upon our national anthem.

For reasons beyond the brief or indeed the knowledge base of this correspondent, a Hobsonville women's opinion of "God Defend New Zealand" has been much in the news of late.

Fiona Downes felt so strongly about the "arcane" nature of its verse that a letter was penned to Jacinda Ardern.

Those believed to be particularly disadvantaged by the song are "migrants with limited English" and "most New Zealanders under the age of 30".

"God Defend New Zealand" is a dirge, if no better or worse than most other dirges that serve as national anthems.

Given the passages that Downes cites include such phrases as "triple star", "shafts of war" and "entreat", one wonders at her capacity to underestimate human intelligence.

It can be safely assumed that both youngsters and folk not born on these shores can count beyond two and grasp how many principal islands make up the country.

Our newest citizens are in many instances too well acquainted with war. If they struggle with the concept of metaphor, or have no previous acquaintance with words such as "entreat", might not basic education be in order?

Rather than dumb down our language to accommodate ignorance, let's upskill those who don't understand. Or don't they teach Shakespeare anymore in our high schools? Would Ms Downes presume to re-write the Bard, too?



But let's not get carried away. Thomas Bracken was no Shakespeare. "God Defend New Zealand" is a dirge, if no better or worse than most other dirges that serve as national anthems.

Only the French have a truly great song at their disposal. To listen to "La Maseillaise" is to forgive the French everything.

Supplied The original words to God Defend New Zealand lie preserved in a climate controlled, acid-free box at Auckland Library (FILE).

No matter the capitulation of 1940, untold colonial atrocities, nuclear testing in the Pacific or the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior.

"La Maseillaise" washes away sins: to be in its grip is to truly believe in the ideals of the revolution, that Napoleon could conquer the world and that Jean-Luc Godard is a half decent filmmaker.



But I digress. If we want to critique Bracken's work we need look no further than its title and opening line. Exactly who - or what - is the "God of Nations"?

An allusion to world government, perhaps? If a deity, then whose deity, exactly? A Christian god, a Muslim god, a Jewish god? An amalgam of Hindu or Maori gods?

Don't tell me they are all one and the same. If so, why has religion underpinned all the wars and conflict that have plagued the planet since our species first burdened itself with metaphysical thought?

Supplied Richard Swainson suggests we adopt the Fred Dagg classic "We Don't Know How Lucky We Are" as our national anthem.

We really only need one anthem for the planet and that's John Lennon's Imagine, with it's clear headed second verse: "Imagine there's no countries/It isn't hard to do/Nothing to kill or die for/And no religion, too".



According to the 2018 census, 48 per cent of New Zealanders have no religious affiliation whatsoever. That's 2,083,107 of us that can have no intellectual investment or connection with Bracken's pieties.

If we tolerate the anthem at all, it's in same way we do Christmas. It's a cultural thing, a practice we've grown up with. We might be sentimentally attached to the words, as a non-believer renders a Yuletide hymn, but their literal meaning is irrelevant.



In certain circumstances "God Defend New Zealand" can still work its magic.

On the fourth afternoon of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, with their team heading for certain and humiliating defeat, an enclave of New Zealanders gathered, at least one hundred strong.

Surrounded on all sides by the facistically inclined Victoria police force, they responded with both humour and grace, taunting the utterly dominant hosts with chants about captaincy and sandpaper.

On three separate occasions, they also sang the New Zealand national anthem, albeit sans the Maori opening, belting it out with defiance.

Even if a portion of the choir were three sheets to the wind, even if the intent was partially ironic, even if there is no God, of nations or anywhere else, I have never felt prouder of my country.



Of course there is room for improvement. In same sense that "Waltzing Matilda" would better serve our neighbours than "Advance Australia Fair" and the English could well embrace either "Land of Hope and Glory" or "Jerusalem" over the default setting of "God Save the Queen".

I would suggest we adopt the Fred Dagg classic "We Don't Know How Lucky We Are".

Better wit and humility than blind faith and patriotism.