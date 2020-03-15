I thought there had been a decline in far Right politics, I was wrong

A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2017.

OPINION: When I was a student at the University of Bristol, there was a violent incident just blocks from my home. A young Asian man was held down while a swastika was carved into his stomach with a razor blade. It was 1977, and I was looking for a topic for my dissertation. I had found it.

The level of hate puzzled me. Why would anyone do something like that because someone else was different?

I went on to do my research on the National Front and (British) National Party. I was there in Lewisham later that same year when about 4000 National Front supporters yelled abuse at the local non-white community – protected by 5000 police.

I knew there were New Zealand supporters and activists. The National Front told me. But when I returned to New Zealand, everyone denied the possibility. The police, the Race Relations Conciliator, journalists.

Throughout the 1980s I researched the local far Right, identifying about 70 groups. Some were quite large. The League of Rights boasted more than 1000 members.

The '80s proved something of a high point for these groups as the old world which was marked by white hegemony was contested and replaced. Apartheid in southern Africa was defended, tino rangatira was opposed and despair was voiced at the loss of the British empire. The Springbok rugby tour added to the feeling that 'white culture' and supremacy was under attack.

Fast forward to March 15, 2019, and there was a sharp reminder that these politics were still around.

Prior to the Christchurch mosque attacks I had become involved in a project with some government agencies and NGOs to look at hate speech in New Zealand. There was growing evidence internationally that the far Right and hate speech had grown significantly since 2016. The leaders of the New Zealand Muslim community had briefed government departmental heads and their stories were sobering.

I took a closer look after some years of doing little research on the far Right. I was staggered. My assessment was that there had been a decline in groups and activists over recent decades, with exceptions such as Right Wing Resistance, a Christchurch-based group that had spread around the world.

But I was wrong.

While many of us had been aware of the threat of terrorism from radical Islamic groups after 9/11, the terrorism of the Right was largely overlooked. But not now.

There was a new generation of activists and arguments. Anti-semitism was still there – the belief in a Jewish conspiracy, often personified by George Soros – but there was a flood of Islamophobic comments. The 2012 book by Renaud Camus on the 'Great Replacement' argued whites were being out bred and swamped.

And the internet had allowed the far Right to become more international in reach and influence. New Zealand was not exempt.

ALAN GOFFINSKI/AP A white supremacist rally in Ohio, in 2017. Professor Spoonley says the internet has meant nationalist groups are more connected than ever.

There were a new generation of local groups like the Dominion Movement or Action Zealandia. The release of a manual from one of these groups in the last week has demonstrated how much more sophisticated they had become.

The shooting in Christchurch – or Halle, or Hanau, or El Paso – all demonstrate a troubling development: the killing of others because of their religious or racial 'threat' to whites and the belief in white supremacy.

The victims have been Muslims, Jews, Latinos. Manifestos are published and the killings live streamed. The individuals concerned often have been self-radicalised with little direct contact with other co-believers and groups.

Their extremism is characterised by their beliefs about racial superiority and the inferiority of others, their belief in conspiracies to explain world and local events, and their willingness to confront, denigrate and physically attack in direct contravention of the principles of a liberal democracy.

What surprised me was how many subscribed to these views in New Zealand in recent years. It was apparent in the number of groups, now much the same as at the height of such politics in the 1980s, and in the offensive and racist comments posted on one issue or another online.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Professor Paul Spoonley started his dissertation on far Right politics in 1977 after a white supremacist attack in Bristol.

I have a number of concerns. One is that the events of March 15 are seen as an aberration: "It is not us." But what if it is? What if there are others who hold similar views? There remains a degree of denial.

Another is that many of us still tend to see the threat as coming from radicalised Islamists rather than the radicalised Right. We need to be better informed and to understand the memes, images, slogans and arguments of the far Right.

And we need to listen to those who are targeted. Much of this will be invisible to most of us because we are not on the receiving end of hate.

As we reflect on what happened a year ago, it is critical that we are fully informed about any threat to social cohesion and the safety of all members of our community.

* Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Massey University, is updating his earlier book, The Politics of Nostalgia, on the far Right in New Zealand.