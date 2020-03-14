Mourning the passing of Sir Rob Fenwick, an extraordinary man without peer

Environmentalist and businessman Sir Rob Fenwick passed away earlier this week, surrounded by his loved ones.

OPINION: We all lost a man of extraordinary consequence this week.

Rob Fenwick transcended the political divide and the bickering nonsense of party positioning.

His determination to bridge the posturing and focus on real action that may, in time, ameliorate the damage to our environmental heritage was unremitting.

On Tuesday his very personal campaign ground to a halt. This extraordinarily articulate, empathetic, commercially nimble and complex man was finally overwhelmed by cancer. He died at his Remuera home in the loving company of his wife and daughters.

Sir Rob Fenwick exited the building and a legion of his family and friends are left bereft.

Here in Nelson, all involved in the management of the Cawthron Institute mourn the passing of a man who supported and promoted the aims and objectives of an organisation he held in high esteem.

For many of us, Rob left a void that goes beyond the emotional.

His contribution to the social, commercial and environmental mores of our nation was extraordinary.

I have been fortunate to cross the paths of a remarkable range of dedicated and committed men and women but for me, and dare I say an extraordinarily diverse range of New Zealanders, Rob was in a league of his own.

It could be presumed that his heritage predicated a life of privilege.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Fenwick, pictured here during one of his many visits to the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary in Nelson, was a staunch environmental advocate.

His antecedents spanned British baronets, knights of the realm, adventurous and determined women and a range of extraordinarily successful business and medical professionals.

It is no coincidence that Rob was especially taken by the exploits of his great grandfather, the editor of the Otago Daily Times, Sir George Fenwick. It was George who was responsible for setting up the frame-work of the New Zealand national network of news, the now sadly defunct New Zealand Press Association.

It is said of George, also the founder of the New Zealand SPCA, "his ordinary sedate manner could be transfigured into a blaze of genuine indignation by any reports of cruelty, oppression or injustice" and that "he combined an essential firmness of character with kindness, social charm and shrewdness".

Inevitably it seems these characteristics ran in the bloodline. They describe exactly the driving spirit so evident in the Rob Fenwick of Auckland, son of a renowned medical professional and a mother with equally impeccable credentials.

His intrinsic joy of life was the hall-mark of the man who earned the respect of all who crossed his path. Washington politicians, European royalty and the grumpy Duke of Edinburgh were all charmed by the seemingly mild-mannered but quietly assured New Zealand environmental lobbyist.

So: Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Knight of Justice and Chancellor of the Order of St John, member of the Business Hall of Fame, Distinguished Fellow of the institute of Directors, Chair of Antarctica New Zealand, Chair of the Fred Hollows Foundation, Chair of the Sustainable Development movement, holder of the Blake medal for sustainable wildlife protection and much loved by the Ngati Whatua Orakei who will host his farewell on Saturday. The list does go on and includes Chair of the World Wide Fund for Nature, founder of Living Earth deputy chair of TVNZ etc ... but I hope the point is made.

And then there is the Rob that I remember with great fondness.

The larrikin that launched a midnight raid on a pine tree on Wellington's Mount Victoria and delivered what he claimed to be a Christmas tree to a young woman's flat at 1am.

The mad captain of what was more or less a bathtub powered by a two-stroke motor with two less than sober crew on board on a ridiculous trip from an Auckland beach to his beloved Waiheke Island with nothing but fumes left in the petrol tank to power the last hundred yards.

And then there was the case of the phantom water bomber on the roof of the Auckland building occupied by the very successful Allan Fenwick McCully public relations company.

Cedric Allan and Murray McCully attacked from above on arriving at headquarters and demanding a full staff inquiry. Attack investigated by the third partner of the Triumvirate fails to hunt down the guilty party. No surprise there given Rob's early arrival at work, access to plastic bags and cold water on tap.

The curious tourist on the waterfront of a Greek Island climbing on board a tiny fishing boat to discover, too late in the day, the hospitable skipper was setting off on an all-night enterprise with only a massive flask of raki to keep them company. Search parties were stood down when said vessel finally arrived back in port and discharged a still laughing Rob.

A crowd stopping late night dinner re-enactment of Shakespeare's Richard the Third's last stand sans horse, complete with a contrived back deformity that apparently was an historical inaccuracy.

And a once in a life time few days on the wild west coast of Tasman that culminated in the early hours with the two of us being assigned a couple of rooms and handed the keys and sole charge of the venerable Takaka Hotel. An invasion of the premises via the fire escape at 3am by young party goers was like something out of a bad comedy. Rob served breakfast for all concerned straight from the pub's fridge.

As he said at the time, "enough laughter to last a lifetime".

It's the laughter I will remember.

More importantly though is his evocative article in last week's Listener that spells out his last plea for environmental sanity.

"Time is running out for me, and it is with profound sadness that I consider time is running out too, for our precious environment."

And that's a message that should bring an abrupt end to any laughter.