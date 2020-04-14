Aussies needed more than ever as we restart economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson's ''post-lockdown financial aid package will be just as critical as the initial wage subsidy'', says Mike Yardley.

OPINION: Easter has served as a potently symbolic inflexion-point in the global battle against Covid-19.

As we are seeing here and in Australia, across most of Europe and the United States, the infection curve is flattening off or falling. Despite the long lag factor, daily fatality rates are also stabilising or tapering off. Hope springs eternal that the darkest, most-deathly of days will soon be behind us.

The clamour for the holy grail, a global vaccine, is also showing renewed promise. With more than 50 potential vaccines commencing trials, the conventional wisdom has been that a market-ready vaccine will take 12 to 18 months to develop, at best.

However, on Saturday, Oxford University spectacularly rewrote that narrative. Oxford's professor of vaccinology, Sarah Gilbert, has been so encouraged by the initial progress her team's trial has achieved, that she announced "80% confidence" that Oxford's vaccine will work and be ready for immediate mass-production by September. Human trials are now scheduled to start in 10 days' time.

READ MORE:

* Do any existing treatments stack up in the fight against Covid-19?

* Coronavirus: Tests for potential vaccines begins in Australia

* Coronavirus: Hope rests with drugs used to treat other illnesses

Over Easter, there's also been numerous progress reports on anti-viral treatments. Remdesivir continues to be one of the most promising broad-spectrum therapeutic candidates. Initially developed as a medication for Ebola, which proved to be ineffective, the New England Journal of Medicine is reporting the data tracking of 53 severely ill Covid-19 patients, who were treated with remdesivir on compassionate grounds.

Sixty-eight of those patients improved over 18 days, with more than half of patients on ventilators being able to get off the breathing devices. Several large-scale clinical trials are now under way to evaluate the benefit of remdesivir, with key data insights expected before the end of April.

Over the weekend, Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, expressed his confidence that the country is "on the cusp of defeating coronavirus". It's a remarkable achievement, given the clunky complexities of state and federal government powers.

Australia's transmission rate is now down to one or two people for every infected person. Kelly believes that once that statistically falls "below one", "the virus and epidemic dies out". Its king-sized testing regime has been among the world's best.

Despite the differences in the severity of New Zealand's lockdown compared to that of our Tasman cousins, it's particularly heartening that Australia's infection curve has cratered as strongly, if not more so, than New Zealand's.

We will need each other, more than ever before, as attention turns to reactivating our respective economies.

supplied Mike Yardley: ''We should set about aspiring to reopen the trans-Tasman border by spring. I choose to be an optimist.''

Ideally, in the next few months, the combination of a rapid Covid detection test, an anti-bodies test and hi-tech contact tracing would liberate the freer flow of people and commerce in Australasia.

We should set about aspiring to reopen the trans-Tasman border by spring. I choose to be an optimist.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is right. Determining when to "reopen the American economy" will be the biggest decision of his presidency. His desire to relax the restrictions on May 1 has been bolstered by his infectious disease tsar, Dr Antony Fauci, who agreed yesterday that a "rolling re-entry" of the economy next month is feasible.

Back home, our finance minister has spent much of the long weekend slaving over his Easter project, formulating a design on how to help businesses adapt to life beyond alert level four.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter's wasteful funding splash on widening footpaths is the sort of ideological and opportunistic bollocks that we can do without.

But Grant Robertson's post-lockdown financial aid package will be just as critical as the initial wage subsidy, to ensure the longer-term survival of most businesses, given social distancing constraints are highly likely to hobble many of them, throughout 2020.

Robertson's sure-footed performance to date should instil confidence that the safety nets and support buffers for the most affected businesses will be extended. Commercial rent support and even Crown equity stakes should be on the table.

But where possible, unshackling the economy, mobilising re-employment and wealth creation for the nation must command the highest priority.

Delicately weighted decisions, that thread the needle between the economic and health imperatives, will take grit, agility and courage. For every obstacle that rises up, those risks will have to be calculated, mitigated and workable solutions found.

The default position must be forward-leaning and pro-economy.