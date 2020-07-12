If you find pronouns 'bewildering', imagine what it's like to be trans

OPINION: A couple of days ago, I got a message from a friend of mine containing the last words any reporter wants to read: “How do I complain about something in the paper?”

We take complaints seriously, so I sent her our editor’s address and asked if she minded telling me what the complaint was about.

An op-ed by a senior lecturer at Massey University’s School of Communication, Journalism and Marketing bemoaned what he called “the bewildering array” of gender pronouns, likening them to meaningless gibberish.

It had ticked her, and a group of parents like her, who parent trans teens, right off.

If you think being called the c-word on Twitter is bad, or that a few unfamiliar words for gender are "bewildering", try realising you're trans, and that some people "question" your very existence.

I don’t blame you, I thought.

Apart from “I don’t understand how communicating diversity works”, being a bloody weird flex for a communication expert to make, joking about being “zigazig-ah” gendered is a "joke" so tired it's been consigned to comedy ICU in a permanent vegetative state.

It's also small-minded, mean-spirited and ignorant.

Perhaps he’s been reading too much Jordan Peterson, the Canadian professor who curmudgeoned his way to fame by refusing to adhere to a proposed Canadian law that amounted to “don’t be a dick about gender”?

Perhaps he’s challenged by change and news ideas?

Either way, I’m not entirely against people airing their terrible takes in public. To lance a boil, you have to be able to find it, right?

Anyway, I had barely sat down to sharpen my “festering gender essentialism lance” on the topic of people who are scared of words, when another pal informed me underfire author J K Rowling was at it again.

Author JK Rowling has compared hormone therapy for trans folk to "conversion therapy".

I checked my calendar. Sure enough, it’s a week-day ending with “y”.

This time the literary Uber-Karen was calling gender confirmation treatment “a kind of conversion therapy”, likening hormone therapy to the emotional and mental torture of LGBTQ folk to “cure” them of their sexuality.

Wow.

I had wanted to mention Rowling in relation to the Massey lecturer’s op-ed, because if there’s one takeaway from 2020, it’s that when public identities of her stature wade in where they’re not needed they empower even more ill-informed drop-kicks to do the same... but then she went ahead and made the point for me!

Canadian psychologist Jordan Petersen.

I could have saved myself a job and put: “Trans folk have a terrible time of it. Don’t believe me, just have a look at J K Rowling’s Twitter feed today!”, with a photo montage of all the bloody horrible things being said to transpeople defending themselves to J K Rowling’s 11-tweet outburst on the issue .

As one commenter pointed out, actual conversion therapy is still legal in the UK.

“Where are your tweet threads, your essays, your research, your activism for that?”

They are here, in the box where I keep my last thread of patience for this absolute baloney (please note, the box is empty).

Rowling may not be transphobic. Perish the thought.

She’s just asking questions! The answers to which she’s been already been given by trans people, repeatedly, yet somehow remains unable to hear.

About 200 people gathered in Wellington on July 4 for a Black Trans Lives Matter march to Parliament.

But hold on, I hear Harry Potter fans who wisely steer clear of Twitter say, didn’t she receive death threats last time she tried to suggest that “natal” women have a different experience from trans women?

Yes, she did. She was barraged with name-calling and hate over her stance. It was horrible. No one deserves that.

And she’s right, we do have a different experience of womanhood from trans women... but so do fat women from skinny women, black women from white women, young from old, passing from non-passing, rich from poor, women who menstruate from women who don’t...

Women aren’t a homogenous mass defined by our genitals.

If you think being called the c-word on Twitter is bad, or that a few unfamiliar words for gender are ”bewildering”, try realising you’re trans, and that some people “question” your very existence.

Look, we do need to be able to discuss difficult topics in an adult fashion, even when they are uncomfortable. And yes, I struggle with understanding this stuff too. I'm not the wokest wokester that was ever woke.

But here’s the thing: I’m not trans.

My “struggle” is a mild inconvenience – at most – one I can choose not to think about ever.

Not so my friend’s blameless child, whose school friends might read Harry Potter, follow J K Rowling on Twitter, and who have parents that read Stuff.

He’s not a hypothetical, question to be answered, or butt of an adult-who-should-know-better’s joke. He’s a child trying to figure himself out.

You may never understand, but here’s a tip: when a person who is dangerously impacted by the thing you’re selfishly, ignorantly, yapping about, tells you you’re hurting them, you don’t bash on regardless.

You shut your fool mouth, sit the hell down and listen.