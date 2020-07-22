Revulsion-and-expulsion reactions won't be enough to detoxify political life

EDITORIAL: Sometimes to clean house takes a new broom. In National’s case, a wire brush and Dettol would appear to be in order.

Even then, no amount of rigorous scouring by new party leader Judith Collins should, itself, be enough to answer questions raised by yet another inglorious departure from her churning caucus, this time in circumstances no less wretched for being just slightly clichéd.

Andrew Falloon’s career is emphatically over after he was found to have sent sexual photos to young women, and by Collins’ account lied about the scale of his behaviour.

Falloon has cited unresolved mental health struggles involving both distant and recent suicides of people close to him.

His actions, which have hurt young women, are not to be excused and he has to own them, but we also have to ensure he has the right arms wrapped around him for the mental health issues he says he has.

This does separate his case from the tactical and deliberate grind of political machinations such as Todd Muller’s replacement of Simon Bridges, or the swift departures of Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams following the ascendancy of Collins.

But mental health issues have also been disconcertingly prominent in the political firmament. Certainly they were a factor in Todd Muller’s shock departure from the National leadership, and before that the fall of Jami-Lee Ross amid the break-up of an affair with colleague Sarah Dowie.

To focus resolutely on National in this respect would be facile, because mental health has been a problem nominally acknowledged in the halls of Parliament for ages, ranging from bruising ad hominem attacks to the 2017 case put by Green MP Holly Walker that Parliament was hostile to new mums.

A year ago a review called by Speaker Trevor Mallard concluded that Parliament was a toxic workplace and the stated ambition was to build “a culture of dignity and respect’’. It wasn’t insincere, but mental health surely remains a continuing casualty of the institutional battlefield.

It’s worth noting that even those whose career path has been undeniably ascendant have at times stepped forward to discuss their mental health. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern several years ago acknowledged she was prone to anxiety, and the Greens’ Chloe Swarbrick has been upfront about living with depression and anxiety.

When we elect people to Parliament it’s not because the electorate is proposing them for sainthood. A house of representatives will, properly chosen, be representative of the fragilities as well as strengths of the communities that elected them and the parties that selected them. They inevitably carry their own human vulnerabilities with them into an environment that is necessarily combative but for a long time has also been gratuitously caustic.

That thick hide politicians are assumed to develop is often a weak protection, not that hard to penetrate, and can itself be an oppressive thing to encase yourself with.

Neither Collins nor any other party leader, nor the rest of us, should confuse personal accountability with collective accountability.

It’s not hard to react with emphatic revulsion against sleaze when it stands exposed. Rather harder to demand of ourselves, as well as our representatives, the more constant and exacting standard needed to neutralise – even minimise – the extent to which modern political life has become such an acid bath that it plays merry hell with the fragilities of those who enter it.