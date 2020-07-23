It's the end of the affair for Iain Lees-Galloway

EDITORIAL: Researchers at Trinity College in Dublin recently released findings that help explain why New Zealand is doing so well in the time of Covid-19. Countries with female leaders, they discovered, have had lower death rates than countries with male leaders.

Besides New Zealand, they cited Germany under Angela Merkel​ as well as Denmark, Taiwan and Finland. Women leaders tended to prioritise public health whereas men tended to prioritise the economy.

Iain Lees-Galloway has been dismissed over an old affair with a staff member.

This might seem like a stark, even stereotyped, distinction between male and female leadership styles, and there are surely grey areas, but recent events in New Zealand politics also cause us to reflect on such differences. To put it simply, it is hard to imagine female politicians resigning or being dismissed for the kinds of actions that ended the careers of National MP Andrew Falloon​ and Labour Cabinet Minister Iain Lees-Galloway​.

Falloon allegedly sent sexually explicit images to several young women, while Lees-Galloway had an affair with a staffer. Falloon’s behaviour is clearly much more serious and damaging than that of Lees-Galloway, and the police may reopen an investigation into Falloon’s actions, but both of these stories speak to abuses of power and a sense of entitlement among those in privileged, well-paid positions.

Some might say that politics was ever thus. When former National MP Jami-Lee Ross​ went rogue in 2018, he claimed that half of Parliament were engaged in inappropriate relationships. He should know as he was involved in two of them.

The inference is that a code of silence was long maintained among politicians, staffers and journalists to keep the grubbier side of political life out of the public eye. On the day that Lees-Galloway’s affair was made public, pundits with long memories recalled former male prime ministers whose extramarital liaisons were open secrets.

But times have changed and we now have clearer understandings of how power imbalances work in relationships. We know that even consent does not alter such an imbalance.

There is also less willingness among women especially to put up with double standards. While conservatives might decry the loosening of social morals, in many ways attitudes towards sex are more moralistic than they were in the 1970s and 80s.

Many have wondered about the timing of the Lees-Galloway sacking. If the affair was well-known, and finished months ago, why was it only just brought to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's​ attention? It was obviously connected in some way to Falloon’s folly. The timing is too improbable otherwise.

Readers will recall that the parents of a university student emailed Ardern’s office last weekend after police had investigated Falloon and decided his actions did not meet their threshold for prosecution. After seeking permission, Ardern’s office forwarded the complaint to National leader Judith Collins​. But it was poorly handled by National when an initial statement about mental health obscured the reality of the problem and Collins was shown to have been misled.

Then a complaint about Lees-Galloway’s historic actions came to Collins’ office and was forwarded to Ardern. Some see that as basic retaliation but it can be viewed in another way.

There is a cultural shift at work. Just as the "me too” movement suddenly made the unsayable sayable, with Hollywood executives and successful male comedians outed as sexual predators, the attention given to Ross and Falloon might have prompted others to finally reconsider behaviour that some politicians once considered unsavoury and even seedy but somehow also acceptable.