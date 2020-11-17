New governments can open windows of opportunities in the Middle East

Nanaia Mahuta’s experience of indigenous people’s fight for justice will be vital in helping to overturn the wrongs done to Palestinians, say the authors.

OPINION: The appointment of MP Nanaia Mahuta as New Zealand’s minister of foreign affairs, together with the victory of president-elect Joe Biden in the United States, has created a unique opportunity for a fresh approach in the Middle East.

Members of J-LINK Aotearoa support the Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa’s call urging Mahuta to promote new international initiatives aiming to support resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

New Zealand is enjoying a high international profile as a country that believes in fairness, justice and compassion.

In this context, Mahuta’s experience of indigenous people’s fight for justice is invaluable. It could and should motivate her to join international efforts to overturn wrongs caused by the 53 years of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Israel’s control over the miserable daily life of Gaza residents.

READ MORE:

* Distorted picture of complex Palestine conflict

* UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation

* '1000 no's to the Deal of the Century': Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan enrages Palestinians

* Arabs, Europe, UN reject Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as capital



During the past four years, under the Trump administration, the Palestinian cause has been totally ignored. The alliance between two authoritarian leaders – Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump – enabled a unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

There was no consideration for Palestinian claims and no consultation with Palestinian leadership.

Playing to his evangelical Christian base, which aligns with the Messianic beliefs of Israeli settlers, Trump supported land grabs by launching, in January this year, the delusional “Peace and Prosperity” plan. The Palestinians, the immediate victims of the plan, were expected to become obedient subjects under Israeli rule, with no citizenship and no protection of civil rights.

During Trump’s four years in the White House, the Palestinians lost what little trust they had in the US administration’s ability to serve as honest broker and facilitator of negotiations. The election of Biden and Kamala Harris has revived hope, optimism and expectation among both Palestinians and the Israeli peace camp that a just solution may be on the agenda.

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden andy Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have committed to a two-state resolution.

During their campaign, Biden and Harris declared their commitment to a two-state solution and their opposition to unilateral steps and settlement expansion. Biden talked of reversing Trump’s withdrawal of economic and humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

For Palestinian officials the US election may prove a game-changer and they have already expressed a will to renew relationships with Washington and go back to reconciliation negotiations.

Where does New Zealand fit in? In 2016, we led the UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated that Israel’s settlements on the occupied West Bank constituted a ‘’flagrant violation’’ of international law. Our voice in the world matters. Our internationally acclaimed leadership matters.

It is to be hoped that our new minister of foreign affairs, with the backing of the NZ Government, will seize the opportunity of the changing mood in the US and actively participate in international action to put the Palestinian cause back on the international agenda.

Tamar Louisson and Dr Margalit Toledano are Israeli New Zealanders and members of J-LINK Aotearoa, part of an international network of Jewish organisations committed to democracy and peace.