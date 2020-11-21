Why would a bright and able guy work for Donald Trump?

OPINION: During his television interview last Sunday with TVNZ’s Jack Tame, the Kiwi-American Chris Liddell, who has served Donald Trump’s presidency for the past four years, said that while he’d lost some friends because of this he hadn’t lost his soul.

Liddell had been an international corporate high-flyer for many years, before seeking and being given a senior role on Trump’s White House staff. He is clearly a talented and able man, one of the fabled ‘’best and the brightest’’. And I have not heard any suggestion from those who know him that he’s anything but a ‘’nice guy’’.

Yet his keenness to serve an American president who will surely go down in history as one of the worst persons to have held that office, especially when judged by character, is perplexing.

Supplied US President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Chris Liddell, at The White House, looking out over the Oval Office and the Rose Garden.

Even now, while Trump is refusing to concede that Joe Biden won the election, and is obstructing a smooth transition, Liddell continues to stay onboard.

Liddell may argue that he was motivated to remain a faithful member of Trump’s team because he always believed he could change things for the better from within, rather than resigning, as some other top officials in this administration have done over the past two or three years.

READ MORE:

* National backs Kiwi Trump staffer Chris Liddell for top OECD post, Green Party urges rejection

* Will NZ back Chris Liddell for OECD’s top job?

* The Kiwi who had a part in Trump Administration's Covid-19 response 'failure'

* Jacinda Ardern plays down value of NZ's Trump connection



If Liddell did manage to change some things for the better in the White House then it’s hard to imagine how much worse they might have been.

However, the need to rationalise to oneself various forms of morally or socially repugnant behaviour is a key element of human nature. Self-deception makes social life bearable. As the American journalist and cynic H L Mencken observed, ‘Self-respect is the warm feeling that comes with the knowledge that no-one as yet suspects’.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump with Liddell, centre, and White House director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn (2017-2018) (File photo).

Unfortunately for Liddell, many people will suspect that his willingness to serve Trump was driven by personal ambition, a quest for power and status, if not in this case greater financial reward.

Now that the Trumpian skids are being kicked out from under him, Liddell seeks another grand position, as head of the OECD, in the sure belief that he is the best person for this international job. But having the backing of his erstwhile presidential master may not be turn out to be a blessing.

And nor should Liddell’s apparent complicity in shaping the administration’s inhumane policy of separating children from their parents at the southern US border. He denied news media reports that this policy decision had been taken by a show of hands at a White House meeting, and claimed that if it had, then he would have voted against it. But he did not say, and was not asked, whether he had argued against it.

supplied Albert Speer was described by the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper as a ‘’bright young man with ... no other means than his technical and managerial ability’’. Might Liddell be such a ‘’technician’’, asks Bob Gregory.

Watching the interview, I recalled the prescient observation made in April 1944 by the British historian Hugh Trevor-Roper. He was writing about Albert Speer, Hitler’s architect and armaments minister, who was sentenced at the Nuremberg trials to 20 years’ imprisonment for his crimes against humanity, especially his control of the slave labour camps that fuelled the Nazi war effort.

‘’Speer,’’ said Trevor-Roper (in his gender-specific language of the time), symbolised ‘‘the pure technician, the classless bright young man with no other original aim than to make his way in the world and no other means than his technical and managerial ability. It is … the ease with which he handles the terrifying technical and organisational machinery of our age, which makes this slight type go extremely far nowadays … This is their age; the Hitlers, the Himmlers we may get rid of, but the Speers, whatever happens to this particular special man, will long be with us.’’

Such ‘’technicians’’, Trevor-Roper believed, lacked spiritual and psychological ballast.

The implicit questions raised by the historian were: when and where do such technocratic whiz kids draw their own line in the moral and ethical sand? Worse, are they ever willing to?

Trump is no Hitler and Liddell is no Speer, and the US policy at its border, as deplorable as it is, pales into insignificance if compared with the Holocaust. And maybe Trevor-Roper himself was mistaken (he was briefly fooled in 1983 by the bogus ‘’Hitler Diaries’’) about the corporate high-flyers who wield so much power in today’s world.

On the other hand, perhaps he had a point?

Bob Gregory is Emeritus Professor, School of Government, Victoria University of Wellington.