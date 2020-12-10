Aotearoa or Aotearoa New Zealand: what’s in a name?

Referring to New Zealand as Aotearoa is coupled with a massive increase in the use of te reo phraseology, greetings, and references among the general population.

OPINION: Have you noticed how often our country is now referred to as Aotearoa or Aotearoa New Zealand? Lots of public figures, celebrities, political activists, and media organisations regularly use one or the other of these terms.

The terms have become so fashionable, and not just among woke trendies and millennials, that you might well wonder if there were some deliberate and carefully orchestrated plan to change the name of the country by stealth.

None of the political parties are campaigning for it, and both Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins were lukewarm about a name change in their election-time leaders’ debate.

Referring to New Zealand as Aotearoa is coupled with a massive increase in the use of te reo phraseology, greetings, and references among the general population.

READ MORE:

* Should New Zealand be officially renamed Aotearoa?

* Explainer: Who is Dame Patsy Reddy, and what will she do as Governor-General?

* Let's keep the flag debate positive

* Prime Minister John Key says a new flag will be 'worth billions' to New Zealand

* Editorial: The great Kiwi flag debate



I asked Emanuel Kalafatelis of Research New Zealand to poll New Zealanders about a name change. His polling found that only 10 per cent wanted to change the name of the country (71 per cent opposed and 19 per cent neutral).

However, reminded that New Zealand is often referred to as Aotearoa (or Aotearoa New Zealand), support for a name change rose to 31 per cent (10 per cent for Aotearoa and 21 per cent for Aotearoa New Zealand).

Ross Giblin/Stuff John Bishop: Only 16 of the 54 countries in the Commonwealth have the English monarch as their head of state.

So why the difference? Emanuel told me, “I suspect the jump has something to do with the fact that name change isn’t on most people’s current radar. However, it becomes front and centre when you raise the possibility of a change to Aotearoa (or Aotearoa New Zealand).”

Which suggests that a well-organised campaign for a name change led by respected opinion leaders might well be successful.

I am not opposed to a name change, but I believe it needs to come after an informed debate and be approved in a referendum, and not arrived at by some covert process.

Stuff Our last constitutional discussion – the flag debate of 2015-16 – was a disaster, much of that due to the incompetent and clumsy Flag Referendum Panel, says John Bishop. (Chicane cartoon).

Our last constitutional discussion – the flag debate of 2015-16 – was a disaster, much of that due to the incompetent and clumsy Flag Referendum Panel.

I liked the large silver fern on a black background favoured by the late Lloyd Morrison, the millionaire businessman who kicked off the whole flag-change debate.

However, the silver fern option the panel put up in the first referendum was so badly rendered and so different from the Morrison version that it came fourth out the five options available and was eliminated from the second referendum.

The other guilty party was Labour, which so muddied the waters around the referendum that it became more a vote about the Key government than a genuine choice about the flag. An opportunity sadly lost.

Another change I have long favoured is for New Zealand to become a republic within the British Commonwealth with a Kiwi as our head of state.

Sir Bernard Fergusson (1962-67) was our last British-born governor-general. All 11 governors-general since then have been New Zealanders (although Sir David Beattie was born in Australia).

George Empson/Stuff If New Zealand were to move from having a governor-general to having its own head of state, Dame Patsy Reddy and her successors would simply have a different title.

It would be a simple change. In future, Dame Patsy Reddy and her successors would not be called governor-general but something else. Suggestions welcome, but perhaps not president please.

The death of the current Queen might occasion a change but I doubt it. The Queen and the British government secured the agreement of all Commonwealth countries to having Charles as her successor as head of the Commonwealth at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018.

Our prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, supinely went along with this. It would have been a great time for her to have said, “OK, we agree about Charles being head of the Commonwealth, but, by the way, my government is looking to have our own head of state.”

Only 16 of the 54 countries in the Commonwealth have the English monarch as their head of state.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern’s government let an opportunity go begging to signal that New Zealand would move to have its own head of state, says John Bishop.

New Zealanders in their tens of thousands would have applauded her courage, leadership, and principles. An opportunity lost for Ardern’s government to be genuinely transformational, but it is not that.

I was curious about whether anything was happening officially or unofficially about a name change. In an OIA I asked the Ministry of Justice if it had given any advice to ministers, conducted any polls or discussion groups, or had conversations with other government agencies about changing the name of New Zealand to something else.

The ministry replied that “to date, no work has been undertaken by the Ministry of Justice on changing the name of the country from New Zealand to Aotearoa or to any other name. There have been no discussions with other agencies or external parties on changing the name of the country”.

I’d back a package of reforms: change the name of our country, adopt a new flag, and secure our own head of state. That’d be worth fighting for.

Where would we find a government with the political courage to do that?