Covid-19: Aucklanders shone during 2020's many challenges

Stuff journalist Todd Niall walks us through the newly opened America's Cup village in Auckland.

OPINION: Aucklanders put up with some stick from the rest of the country, with misconceptions of widespread BMW ownership and excessive espresso consumption.

2020 though has shown Aucklanders can tough out the hard times in a way those in few other parts of the country have been asked. Partly because we did it twice.

Auckland's second Covid-19 lockdown, the curbs on travel outside the region, and just the sheer dislocation of extended Covid-19 measures such as staying at home, created real strain.

There were many occasions when I thought, "Good on you, Auckland!"

Like the first day of the first lockdown, when the motorways were almost empty, and people immediately heeded the call to stay at home.

The humour, the teddy bears in windows, and the help offered to those who needed it more than others. Sure that was nationwide at the start, but the contrast to normal was greater in Auckland.

When the restrictions lifted, those who had the means to, travelled and spent money in other parts country, boosting regional economies struggling with the absence of foreign visitors. Others supported local.

The thrill of sharing sporting encounters with fellow Aucklanders, packed out Eden Park for domestic-level rugby.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Auckland Blues’ Beauden Barrett after the July Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

The strain for many, financial, emotional, and in relationships, probably won't show up in statistics, certainly not in the short term, and it's something to be aware of in our contact with each other.

It's not clear yet just how much struggling is going on among those who've had bigger problems than finding a new way to spend the money they had saved up for overseas travel.

And it's still guesswork as to exactly why public transport patronage has levelled at around only 70 per cent of where it was pre-Covid-19.

How much of it is the loss of international students, and people choosing to do more of their paid work at home, and staying more local - how much might be people with less or no work.

David White/Stuff The flip side for sporting venue Eden Park came in August when its car park became a Covid 19 testing station.

The rapidly-heating housing market is a cruel irony in a city already with an affordability crisis, where a cooling of prices might have helped more into ownership - if they had hung onto their jobs.

For many the summer will be a welcome return to simple pleasures, camping or holidaying at beachside locations, letting the woes of 2020 fade away.

But it is a stereotype that is not universal. To the end of September, 18,000 fewer Aucklanders were working than three months earlier.

The unemployment rate rose from 4 per cent at the end of June to 5.6 per cent, and the proportion of sidelined under-24s was up slightly.

2020 is not ending with a return to how it started.

I know the America’s Cup is not everyone’s cup of tea, but Auckland’s success with Covid-19 struck home on the brilliant blue-sky morning as the public cup village opened on the waterfront.

Challengers from the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom spoke of the surging Covid-19 continuing in their homelands. Prada’s Francesco Longanesi Cattani even asked for a moment’s silence.

“To be here is a privilege,” he told the assembled gathering.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Team New Zealand (left) Luna Rossa, American Magic and INEOS Team UK will contest the America's Cup in Auckland.

It is a privilege down to New Zealanders, but particularly twice-hit Aucklanders having the acceptance, the caring, and sense of purpose to just buckle down and do their bit to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Aucklanders have been at their best this year, but the challenges are not all behind us.

Auckland, if you'd sent me one of those infuriating surveys that you get after buying a bag of nails at a hardware chain: "How did we do?" I'd say brilliantly.

Whatever way you spend this special time of year, you have earned it.