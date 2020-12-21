America's Cup: Four days of racing was the boost Auckland needed

Team New Zealand Skipper Peter Burling after winning the America's Cup World Series in Auckland.

OPINION: For four days, downtown Auckland was a different place, and almost a different time.

The crowds and atmosphere and joy of those who went to the waterfront show you can build all the infrastructure you like, but it is the “software”, the human experience, that gives a city life.

The fans, the families, the corporate hosts were enjoying a lightness of life that has been absent for most of the year, due to Covid-19.

I have a pro-cup perspective, no question. I know the extravagance of the superyachts and champagne is distasteful to those whose lives involve struggle.

If you had wandered around the cup village and turned your back on the sea and the boats, what would you have seen?

Trucks unloading catering, food prepared by Aucklanders working in the hospitality sector, security guards working for local firms, the doors opening on bars, cafes and eateries around the Viaduct Harbour. Jobs.

People getting within metres of the world's most spectacular racing boats, as they head out of the bases.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Crowds and fans converge around the viaduct basin for the 2nd day of the Americas Cup World Series Auckland, Racing day 2.

Auckland Transport’s decision to run a free public transport promotion on Saturday opened the downtown experience, and other excursions, to all Aucklanders.

Two nights in a row I met a family of four from West Auckland who had come in by ferry, taken bus excursions from the city centre to nearby beaches, had a bite to eat and journeyed home free of charge.

Around 65,000 passed through the cup village over four days.

Todd Niall/Stuff Hundreds watched America's Cup racing in the cup village in Auckland

The contrast to the depth of Covid-19 fears earlier in the year were underlined by the three teams who have travelled for the regattas, from the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom.

They took opportunities at public interviews on the village stage, or in media conferences, to acknowledge loved ones and fans, struggling as the virus resurges in the northern winter.

Their time in Auckland was a step back into a world without masks (except on public transport!), restrictions and lockdowns.

You don’t have to like the America’s Cup. But the life and vitality it adds to Auckland’s downtown, the jobs it creates, and the reminder to other countries of an attractive place at the other end of the world, is why it is worth having. Until March at least.