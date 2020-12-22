America's Cup: Team NZ and MBIE bury the hatchet - but where?

OPINION: A statement that has more reading between its lines than in them, has suddenly, inexplicably ended a major row between the two parties delivering the America’s Cup event.

Lawyers were well-primed, for a long-running “mediation” between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on one side, and Team New Zealand and its event arm ACE on the other.

But six months of acrimony has gone in a flash, as MBIE – attributing the words to no one –expressed its “regret”.

“We regret the manner in which this issue has played out in the public arena and the detrimental reputational impact of the process on ETNZ and ACE, its directors and the teams.”

The full statement was so carefully crafted that it stopped short of being an apology. But an apology it was, as it should have been.

Quick rewind : In 2017, largely self-funded, Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup. It won the both trophy and the ownership of its next defence, which it brought back to Auckland.

As occurred in 2000 and 2003, the team signed a detailed agreement with the government, securing the event for Auckland, with the Government contributing $40 million towards the cost of staging the cup.

The “super-ministry” MBIE with tourism, and economic development among its roles became the “partner” of Team New Zealand, and the sister company America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE).

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Crowds and fans converge around the viaduct basin for the 2nd day of the Americas Cup World Series Auckland

At the start of 2020, sporting event company Mayo and Calder – a contractor to ACE, began making allegations to MBIE over what it thought were financial management issues in the event.

Rather than raising this with its partner, MBIE granted Mayo and Calder “whistleblower” status and for six months received material, and commissioned forensic accountants Beattie Varley to examine it.

It was June when MBIE revealed the picture to Team NZ, at that point insisting that Grant Dalton relinquish his role as CEO of ACE, Tina Symmans step down as chair, and that MBIE would appoint a director.

Team NZ declined. It then agreed to co-operate with the audit after previously refusing due to concerns about the safety of confidential team information.

Supplied Mayo and Calder’s principals Grant Calder and Tom Mayo.

In August, the completed audit found no wrongdoing, disproved Mayo and Calder’s allegations, but flagged that a $3 million transfer from ACE to Team NZ towards designing the AC75, was not an event cost. MBIE said it thought it should not pay the $3 million.

Still in the same month, texts released to Stuff by MBIE showed its general manager of tourism Iain Cossar, told his CEO Carolyn Tremain that the minister – Phil Twyford – was still “keen” on regime change at ACE.

All of this was playing out, Queens Counsel and lawyers on tap, as the two partners were trying to pull together a cup event, during a global Covid-19 pandemic.

It is an understatement to say that reading correspondence between the two sides there is a huge culture gap between the Wellington-based bureaucracy, and the Auckland-based Cup defender.

Ross Giblin/Stuff MBIE Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain

A change of ministerial responsibility after the September election, brought Stuart Nash to the economic development and tourism portfolios, and clearly a different perspective on how long the broken relationship should remain broken.

The full statement released on Tuesday after the first formal mediation, shows a lot of rats have been swallowed.

MBIE has clearly said sorry, but not in the name of its chief executive Carolyn Tremain, or tourism GM Iain Cossar. If there is any head-hanging, it is not going to be public.

Team New Zealand has stifled its outrage, and allowed itself to be referred to by MBIE without comment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team NZ powers away from INEOS in America's Cup World Series regatta in Auckland

The statement is vague but the $3 million appears to have been agreed as correct. Neither side will say any more.

But really this is not over. Where is the hatchet buried ? Somewhere in MBIE? What happens if Team NZ successfully defends the cup and has to re-negotiate with the government?

The dispute might be over, but the trust will not be readily rebuilt, and for a further defence it must be.

A further defence won’t involve Mayo and Calder. The firm was sacked by Team NZ and let go by event partner, the Italian Challenger of Record.

Team New Zealand is now suing Mayo and Calder, and vice versa. The judgement exercised by MBIE at the start of this row remains in question.