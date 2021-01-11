That’s a good question 2020

Public Address website sought votes from a long list of words of the year, many of which came into existence, or rose to prominence in 2020.

OPINION: I don’t know about you, but I was terribly disappointed when doomscrolling was selected as New Zealand’s word for 2020.

Words and phrases are fashionable and I predict doomscrolling will be shortlived. With all the traffic roaring through intergenerational homes at Christmas and New Year, old phrases and sayings resurfaced.

Doomscrolling was named the word of the year. Jane Bowron doubts it will remain fashionable for long.

Somebody bade me farewell with the cliche: “Don’t do anything that I wouldn’t do”, laughing hysterically before following it up with the side-splitting, “If you can’t be good, be careful”. Oh, tee bloody hee. Golly gosh, I hadn’t heard that one before.

With our borders closed and our wings clipped, maybe we should reintroduce the once much-bandied-about and hard-to-reach, far flung destination of Timbuktu. In the new normal, anywhere other than here can be now regarded as Timbuktu.

Descriptions of gormless small fry’s facial expressions used to include sour puss and stunned mullet. Constant scowlers had faces that looked like a slapped arse and were warned not to hold the expression in case, ‘’the wind will change’’. As a child I misheard that phrase and was left wondering who Wyndall Change was, and what his face looked like?

Janet Frame's novel Owls Do Cry

(This isn’t the only phrase or title I didn’t hear correctly. When Janet Frame’s Owls Do Cry became the great New Zealand novel, I originally heard it as, Towels Do Dry.)

If one had ideas above one’s station or tickets on yourself, you risked being accused of behaving like Lady Muck from Turd Island. Old people and parents were beyond the pale wrinklies, who broke up stirs (parties) to deliberately bum out the vibe.

Bright sparks too were in for a ribbing and were scathingly teased as being clever clogs with tell-tale four-eyes glasses.

I grew up in a small town with a high teenage pregnancy rate, and girls considered fast were described mysteriously as ‘’no better than they ought to be’’, with the morals of a town bike. Tech alert. This slur has now been updated to town e-bike.

Women were called birds or dolly birds and later chicks or chicky babes, who might, if a chap was lucky, ‘’go off like a rocket’’. Sexually desirable boys or men were spunks or stud muffins with dried arrangements down there in the dangerous trouser department.

In her childhood small town girls considered fast were described mysteriously as ''no better than they ought to be''.

Bench seats in cars changed sexual behaviour in New Zealand, resulting in girls having to go up north for a while to disappear when the bun in the oven, or football up their jersey, started to show.

Unsavoury predatory males were described as lounge lizards, who wore brothel creepers and called women, who spurned their advances, huckory molls. A lounge lizard fortunate enough to secure a girlfriend would call them their squeeze while judgmental onlookers branded them bimbos.

Hippy men would refer to their female partners as ‘‘my lady’’ to denote ownership and a pseudo sense of chivalry. If a girlfriend was getting mouthy, hippy blokes were told to – ‘’Hey, man, control your lady’’.

When people got angry they spat the dummy, flipped their wig, did their block, threw a wobbly, and kicked up bobsy-di. Such behaviour was described as a major freakout and a total bummer that went against the groovy grain of the cool protocol.

New Zealanders weren’t given to being overly effusive, but they did adopt the words, fabulous, fantastic, and super, with awesome remaining in vogue for eons.

If I had to choose a phrase for 2020, it would the ubiquitous stalling-for-time answer people in a tight spot use while being grilled by radio journalists when they employ the greasy compliment: ‘’That’s a good question’’.