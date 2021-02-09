Wellington woes: Why didn't the capital learn from Auckland?

A huge fountain erupted in Aro Valley sending torrents of water down Aro Street, as Wellington's pipe network's woes continue.

OPINION: No one enjoys seeing a city face the recurring infrastructure fails blighting our capital city, not even an Aucklander.

In only a week or so, the catalogue of capital catastrophes has expanded with a mystery downtown sinkhole, a water main geyser in trendy Aro Valley, and sewerage in the streets after a pipe break.

On top of the bricks and mortar, is the psychological blow of the decision to close upmarket downtown department store David Jones, itself a recent reincarnation of the Wellington icon Kirkcaldies.

It’s no joke when the things you take for granted in your daily life, suddenly can’t be taken for granted, like tap water, and flushing the toilet. Less so being able to buy top-line branded apparel.

Auckland shouldn’t take any pleasure from the calamities in our cool capital, if only because we’ve borne the brunt of national scorn enough ourselves.

We had the five-week downtown power outage in 1998, the water crisis of 1994, the inconvenient drought of 2020, failing rail tracks, a briefly- impaired harbour bridge, and the stigma of simply being Auckland.

Despite being a born and bred Aucklander, I’ve lived in Wellington three times, and in each stint, spanning more than two decades, admired features that the city of my birth could at the time, only dream of.

As a child in the 1960s there was the wonder of its electric rail network.

In the early 1980s, how city politicians spurned developer Chase Corporation’s plan to turn a big chunk of Courtenay Place into a mirror-glass wonder.

Wellington turned its superfluous city wharves into a people place, which for years Aucklanders pined for – “look what Wellington did”.

In 1983, before “placemaking” was a word, vision triumphed over outrage and the city bought a prime former hotel site on Lambton Quay, and planted grass, creating today's beloved Midland Park.

But somewhere along the way, as Auckland found its urban mojo, Wellington seemed to lose its.

The Wellington of my early wonderment has become another city - still funky, but more fraught.

Maybe it was the capital’s reluctance to learn lessons from its bigger, brasher, northern cousin.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Higher density housing across much of Auckland accelerated following a regionwide spatial plan in 2016.

Amalgamation of eight Auckland local bodies into one, in 2010, has been the catalyst for much good since. A single development plan that delivers higher density, less unaffordable housing is just one.

Auckland launched a regionwide, multi-mode public transport ticket in 2012, part funded by taxpayers nationwide as the basis for a single national ticket.

Later in the decade, in five stages, bus networks were overhauled with new operators, new fleets of vehicles, to provide more standardised and frequent services.

But for some reason, Wellington turned a blind eye to Auckland’s big stuff.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington’s bus network overhaul in 2019 left commuters confused and frustrated.

An amalgamation bid headed by Wellington Regional Council chair Fran Wilde mid-decade was sent packing, with mutterings of “look what happened in Auckland”. If only they had.

Three of Wellington region’s remaining cities have populations smaller than Howick, one of Auckland Council’s 13 wards.

A reluctance by Wellington and several other centres to have “Auckland’s” transport ticketing system foisted on them, aborted the nationwide roll-out of AT HOP, a debacle yet to produce a new system.

Wellington Region could have, but didn’t, spend time in Auckland seeing how the “new network” bus changes were brought in, without the shambles that accompanied the capital’s overhaul in 2019.

Auckland has avoided erupting water and sewer pipes, partly due to amalgamation, creating a single regionwide water company, largely funded from metered water supply which delivers the cash needed to maintain and upgrade networks.

Phil Doyle/Stuff AT HOP, the multi-platform travel card in operation in Auckland, has not been adopted in Wellington.

Hopefully Wellington works through its troubles, and on the way can again show some inspiration to other New Zealand cities.

Without gloating, Aucklanders should reflect not only on the challenges that still confront their city, but also on the things it has done well, and be reminded by Wellington of how different it could have been.