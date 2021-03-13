It isn't just the trash talk, it's the rancid thinking

Peter Dutton, the Australian home affairs minister, said of deportees: “It's taking out the trash, then we can make Australia a safer place".

EDITORIAL: Peter Dutton evidently enjoyed that soundbite.

Australia’s home affairs minister seemed to be giving himself a political knee trembler when he pronounced that the latest planeload of deportees being dispatched to New Zealand was a case of “taking the trash out’’.

To his own ears it probably sounded like plain talk. Telling it like it is, matey, like it or not. And if the Kiwis splutter some more, well, the earlier consignments sent across the Tasman have been associated with the escalation of gun violence in New Zealand and that just proves his point, doesn’t it? It’s making Australia safer.

Except this is not a case of Australia rejecting criminality.

It’s Australia rejecting responsibility.

These people Dutton dehumanises as trash – an assessment that in itself will please his sour support base – aren’t technically Australian citizens and they’ve failed a specifically designed character test.

Many of them aren’t genuine Kiwis either. Their ties to Australia are typically so long established and so deep that in so many cases they are Australia’s home-grown problem. Some have been arriving on our shores for the first time in their lives.

This is far more than unneighbourly. It’s immoral. A policy that might pretend to be hard-nosed but is, at heart, craven.

Which is why Opposition leader Judith Collins is so very wrong to puffily pronounce that we should respond in kind and sling back some of theirs.

So, having agreed it’s deplorable, we should then do it ourselves and descend to the level Dutton and Scott Morrison have set? No.

What they’re doing is wrong and should be rejected, not reciprocated.

If Collins wishes National to follow Morrison’s lead and respond to the basest of talkback sentiment, it suggests she hasn’t learned a thing from her election hiding.

Australia’s capacity to repel people rather than address problems, witnessed by its treatment of refugees, has been further evidenced by its abandonment of Suhayra Aden, who had lost her Australian citizenship under a much-criticised 2015 law, since repealed, and has now been arrested, entering Turkey, on suspicion of being an Islamic State terrorist.

She was born in New Zealand and lived here until she was just 6. This woman, and her family, now become our problem unless we would see her rendered stateless.

Both Dutton and Morrison would presumably behold either outcome blankly; not a problem given their out-of-sight, out-of-mind mindset.

That much, at least, we can resist. Barely a year ago, Jacinda Ardern was in Australia delivering a harsh rebuke to Morrison on his own patch for his deportation policy. And a fat lot of good it did.

But New Zealand’s reputation for decency has drawn increasing international attention under her watch, and this comes with a capacity for reproach that may capture international attention, particularly when it comes to human rights issues.

It can be easy to misstep on this score, as witnessed by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins initially joining in the trash/garbage metaphor before wanly correcting himself. We need to be careful to avoid any legitimate cries of hypocrisy.

But we should be willing to call out Australia at international level on this one.