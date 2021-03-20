Simmering concerns among Muslims over possible moves towards social cohesion

OPINION: In recent weeks I have attended a number of community meetings, with Ministers Andrew Little and Priyanca Radhakrishan and a team of at least 10 other staff from the Office of Ethnic Affairs, police, Parliament and local government, meeting the Muslim community.

They have been touring New Zealand to speak with Muslim communities; Muslim women, and Muslim youth.

There were some concerns within those communities about the format of these meetings, which many found not interactive enough and hence less productive.

Some people also saw the whole venture as a procedural tick-box on the part of the Ministers: a form of engagement, without much purpose.

READ MORE:

* On attack anniversary, worth reflecting on steps towards a better world

* The difficult goal of social cohesion

* New support for Muslim community ahead of second anniversary of March 15 terror attack

* Christchurch mosque attack response 'needs to be more inclusive'

* Government will create new anti-terror agency and beef up hate speech laws after Christchurch inquiry



Joseph Johnson/Stuff Members of the Muslim community praying during the call to prayer and peace vigil in 2019, held in North Hagley Park outside the Masjid Al Noor Mosque in memory of the mosque shootings at both the Masjid Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque.

However, keeping on the positive side, the Government’s commitment to meet local Muslims directly, seek their feedback on the report, hear their grievances and everyday experiences, was a means of feeling something of their insecurities and a means of surfacing other issues. It seems like a huge step forward.

There were some interesting questions, some serious concerns expressed, and useful feedback from the Muslim community.

There were questions on the structure and methodology of the report, a few contradictions highlighted, and some criticism of the core reference group.

The report for instance sees no dysfunction on the part of police and the intelligence services, but still allocates funding to improve these institutions. The report fails to identify a focus on right-wing extremist ideologies.

It does, however, make a number of recommendations, one being to work on ways of bringing about social cohesion within New Zealand (see especially recommendations 28, 29, 31 and 37.)

Discussion on social cohesion was a constant issue during the meetings.

This was evident even within the language that Ministers used during the community meetings with Muslims.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Some people saw the meetings with Andrew Little and Priyanca Radhakrishan as a procedural tick-box on the part of the ministers: a form of engagement, without much purpose. (File photo)

The term ‘social cohesion’ was referred more often than terms such as 'multiculturalism' or 'ethnic diversity.'

This drew my attention to debates in Britain, when policies around multiculturalism and ethnic diversity were diverted to a focus on community cohesion.

This happened in the wake of civil unrest in Oldham, Burnley and Bradford (See Shuster and Solomons, 2004.) It signalled a moment when Britain, according to many commentators tried to save its core values, which many of their citizens thought were at risk from an overflow of immigrants and refugees.

Is this then the same moment in New Zealand - or is it a means of defusing the sorts of (hopefully minority) right-wing discontent so violently expressed in the March 2019 attacks?

The UK produced a number of initiatives and Government reports discussing potential threats to 'community cohesion,' and proposed a range of solutions.

The ‘Strength in diversity’ consultation report (Home Office, 2004;) the ‘Building cohesive communities’ paper (Denham, 2001) and 'Community Cohesion' (Cantle, 2001) indicate the emergence of a new focus around a mainstream set of values.

Jon Super/AP People wearing face masks have their temperatures checked before being allowed to go into Manchester Central Mosque. Fears began to emerge post 9/11 that Britain was becoming a ‘community of communities’. (File photo)

Concerns that Britain was becoming a ‘community of communities' (Parekh, 2000,) or risked getting ‘too diverse’ (Goodheart, 2004) were at the centre of these policy debates.

An example of this policy shift from multiculturalism towards community cohesion can be seen in subsequent funding flows. Funds allocated to learning the mother tongue were now diverted to learning the English language.

The idea was now to promoting cohesive citizenship, through shared language. The religious and cultural groups which had been considered as a positive contribution to integration had now become a bad source of social capital.

In Britain, such debates were happening in the aftermath of 9/11, when immigration, particularly Muslim immigration, was politically re-framed as a social and security threat.

However, it is interesting to see similar discourse at play in the recommendations of the Royal Commission here, moving to a 'social cohesion' policy framing for New Zealand, even when the Christchurch mosque event did not add to the globally framed ‘immigration threat’ framework.

Three possibilities arise. Is the New Zealand Government fully aware of the connections between its 'social cohesion' vision, and 'community cohesion,' used in Britain to push back against multiculturalism and ethnic cultural identity? If the New Zealand Government is aware of the British experience, is it following the same trajectory, or is it attempting to re-direct it towards a more conciliatory approach, defusing any (minority) right-wing movements among its citizens, and so developing a new and inclusive form of social consensus? Or is it bumbling along reactively, picking up buzz-words and trying to steer a middle-path of least resistance?

This confusion over motives and understandings reminds me of a recent incident in Dunedin’s King's High School, where the School Rector asked a student of African descent to change his hairstyle.

The policy, he explained, was about promoting unity in the school. I wonder if social cohesion is expected to look like this.

In talking about social cohesion, there are dangers that the social alienation of already-deprived ethnic and minority groups might be exacerbated; 'cohesiveness' too easily reduced to dominant values and behaviours.

Social cohesion can too easily overlook the complexity of the immigration process, and over-emphasise context-specific solutions.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF The Nelson Saturday Market buzzes with shoppers and visitors from all over the country.

Overall, the concept of a socially cohesive New Zealand looks appealing. However, unless the vision of that social cohesion is carefully spelled out, and the need to consider diversity foregrounded, there may be serious repercussions for ethnic and other minorities.

New Zealand is already a multi-ethnic, super-diverse society, based on the bicultural Treaty of Waitangi, and already moving towards social and community cohesion.

Before the government actively engages any of the policies on social cohesion outlined in the RCI’s recommendations, there are many questions that need to be answered.

First and foremost is one, key question: are the 'shared values' at the core of its model of 'social cohesion' to be built around continued diversity, or a reversion to some assumed unitary cultural ideology?