Authentic voices too often missing from conversation

The law has allowed for offenders to have a family or community member speak about their background at sentencing, but it was a dormant opportunity for 30 years, says Khylee Quince.

OPINION: Some years ago I took my first period of research leave, and headed to North America, intending to connect with the indigenous staff and student communities that I had seen in numerous glossy brochures for the universities I was going to visit.

On my arrival I was shocked to discover that these people did not exist – despite numerous programmes and initiatives on offer, most schools I visited had no indigenous staff or students.

The institutions were operating on the “if we build it, they will come” passive recruitment strategy – advertising the possibility of presence and engagement of under-represented indigenous peoples but not doing much about making it happen.

For years this approach has been common in laws promoting engagement with Maori.

One example of a lost opportunity was the ability for offenders to have a family or community member speak about their background at sentencing. The law has allowed for this since 1985, but it was a dormant opportunity for 30 years – probably due to a lack of knowledge of its existence, poorly educated lawyers and no infrastructure to support its use.

The provision, section 27 of the Sentencing Act, was sentencing law’s equivalent of the university brochure of opportunity – sitting there waiting for someone to notice it.

Te Kāea Minister of Corrections, Kelvin Davis is currently seeking collaborative approaches with iwi leaders to find solutions to the Māori prison population problem.

Over the past five or so years, a small number of people have breathed life into section 27, by providing independent reports to assist the court in sentencing offenders. This was a deliberate effort to increase Māori offender and whānau engagement with the sentencing process. I’ve prepared over 150 of these often misnamed “cultural reports”.

While many have been prepared for Māori, any person being sentenced can ask the court to hear from a person about their “personal, family, whānau, community and cultural background”, and how that background may relate to the offending.

Information can also be presented as to ways in which the offending has been dealt with other than in court, and any community supports or options to address offending and its causes that might assist the judge in their decision-making.

There are several ways in which s27 reports have influenced sentencing, although most media commentary has focused on discounts – where an offender receives a lesser sentence than they may have without the report.

Importantly, reports have also resulted in different kinds of sentence – community-based rather than imprisonment, treatment rather than punishment.

Even where prison is inevitable, due to the seriousness of the harm done, the information in reports can affect minimum non-parole periods, or the placement of an offender in particular prison units – such as drug treatment or Māori Focus Units, which are not available in every prison.

A good report will assist the court in determining what is appropriate, by identifying why someone did what they did, and what needs to be addressed to assist in their rehabilitation journey.

There are sometimes cultural aspects to information presented under s27 – including ways of showing remorse, or culturally specific understandings of mental illness for example.

More often the background story is one of individual and collective trauma, violence, addiction and dysfunction – which does not excuse offending, but can explain the lives of restrained choice and the poor hand in life many offenders have been dealt.

That story can also direct decision makers to what is needed to effect ​change.

Khylee Quince: ''The clear spirit and intent of the original provision was to increase community engagement in the process, by empowering whānau to speak for themselves ...''

There would seem to be an interesting cultural clash in relation to the “independence” of report writers. The original provision does not refer to written reports at all, rather to a speaker, with a clear implication that members of the offender’s own family or community would address the court directly.

That process is obviously inherently personal and subjective – with those closest to the offender giving information about a person and circumstances they know well. By definition, independent report writers are meeting people they do not know, often meeting only once or twice, and attempting to collate intensely personal information from people with whom they do not have an ongoing relationship.

That model fits within the Western legal culture of objective assessments about offenders, that we see from psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers. Some judges are suspicious about community speakers, preferring the arm’s-length approach of independent writers, because that fits within that model.

However, the clear spirit and intent of the original provision was to increase community engagement in the process, by empowering whānau to speak for themselves – in giving context to the wrongdoer’s life, by speaking to their risk and protective factors, and sharing what the community can offer by way of support and options for rehabilitation and reintegration.

I have no doubt this is the gold standard version, with the independent writer being a distant second best.

Stakeholders in criminal justice are now well aware of the potential offered by s27 reports. There is some pressure to standardise reports, and place structures around them, but I would resist this as it pushes the original intention of amplifying community voice in criminal sentencing even further away.

The next step in honouring the framers’ intent is to increase community knowledge and build the confidence and willingness of whānau to engage with the court on behalf of their loved one.

It’s time for the system to provide active assistance to do this – perhaps through the engagement of navigators or lay advocates to bridge the gap between whānau and the system, as currently occurs in the family and youth court jurisdictions.