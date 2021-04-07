A Minister's personal, powerful message

EDITORIAL: It’s not her status, but the honesty and urgency behind Kiritapu Allan’s account of her late-detected stage three cervical cancer diagnosis, that deserves to impel her message to wāhine throughout the country.

There’s much to admire about the subterranean courage the Minister for Emergency Management showed on March 5, guiding the biggest evacuation in our history on the same day she was squeezing into her schedule the urgent ultrasound that would confirm her cancer.

But front and centre in her announcement on Tuesday was her compelling account of how she let things get to this stage – and her plea for others to do better on their own behalf, and for those who love and need them to stay around.

The lesson here is not simply that cancer is no respecter of status. This we all knew.

But here we have a woman who, at 37, has shown the ability and the mettle to have risen to the highest levels of problem-confronting and problem-solving responsibility.

Quite literally, she was seen as the sort of leader you’d want in a crisis.

And yet she had been, by her own account, seriously under-reacting to the need to look after her own health.

In her powerful Facebook post she acknowledges her last smear test was just before #smearyourmea campaigner Talei Morrison (Te Arawa) herself died from cervical cancer, having campaigned so well to persuade others to be regularly tested.

But that was in mid-2018. Morrison’s call was the push she needed at the time, but then time passes, work piles up, and going to the doctor for anything other than an emergency goes way down the priority list. ‘‘To be honest,’’ she adds, ‘‘I’m one of those gals that hates anything to do with ‘down there’ and have taken a ‘see no evil, hear no evil’-type approach to that part of my body.’’

Most women without a history of cervical cancer in their family have a smear only every three years but Allan doesn’t let herself off the hook for ignoring signs that should have led to a checkup. Wrongheaded self-diagnosis also crept in, putting warning signs of pain and sustained menstruating down to the pressures of work.

It was only when she mentioned these symptoms to her Labour Government colleague and friend Ayesha Verrall, a doctor, that things got purposeful. So often that’s the way it goes; it’s the intervention of people around us that finally gets us to do what we’ve long known we should.

Though she doesn't say so on her own behalf, there is one way in which Allan has modelled personal responsibility really well.

When the tsunami warning was upon the nation, she still didn’t cancel her ultrasound appointment. On the biggest day of her political career it would have been easy to delay that one more time.

But she didn’t. She was facing a crisis on two fronts and found a way to face up to both. A reminder to all of us not to be too quick to determine ourselves too busy.

We can all be at risk of having so many ambitions and tasks in front of us that we neglect the sort of intelligent introspection that keeps us alive, healthy, and useful.

It would be a fine thing if Allan’s call for each of us not only to look after ourselves, but also encourage our sisters, mothers, daughters and friends to be tested too, gained real traction throughout the community.