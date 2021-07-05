New Zealand's lifelines to the outside world are being cut off

OPINION: New Zealand’s tyranny of distance is bridged by two powerful forces: a tendency for Kiwis to travel overseas and inward migration. Together, these help Aotearoa stay connected to the rest of the world despite our extraordinary geographic isolation.

Travel has become part of our nation’s identity, with popular holidays to the Pacific Islands and the Overseas Experience (OE) a rite of passage for many young New Zealanders. Over 3 million of us travelled overseas in the year before the pandemic. That’s 60% of us in a single year, visiting overseas families and friends, exploring different cultures and climates, attending work events that import new products and concepts to our tiny country.

Travelling exposes us to surprising ways of life, world history, and people who challenge our entrenched practices. By experiencing how others live, we gain deeper understandings of our own biases and become more tolerant of diverse opinions.

Migration also plays an important role in exposing us to global ideas. When our neighbours, workmates, and children’s friends bring distant cultural practices to our lives, it enriches us, extending our version of “normal”. Now, after years of high immigration to New Zealand, our ethnically diverse population has re-framed the idea of what it is to be Kiwi.

But both these forces have suffered paralysis at our closed borders.

Our Covid world of restricted, costly international travel and reduced migration is combining with emerging trends that could create a narrowing, less tolerant mindset in our remoteness.

John Anthony/Stuff Virtually empty airport terminals, such as this one at Auckland International Airport before the trans-Tasman bubble opened, have been a demonstration of New Zealand’s new isolation due to Covid-19.

For young adults, the inability to safely travel comes at precisely the wrong time in their lives. When many of us took off to explore other countries after formal education and before settling down, our world views were being shaped by the wider world. Ideas about poverty, food, religion, and a million social and political issues were influenced by the immensely diverse cultures of the world as we experimented working in and visiting other places during our OEs.

Two of my young-adult children had plans to travel this past year. With those scuppered, both are feeling as if it could take years before safe and affordable travel is again possible. Yet, their need to discover exotic places, take risks that force them to grow, and fast-forward their widening world views is stronger than ever. Their brains need visceral cultural experiences foreign YouTube clips and ethnic restaurants can’t provide.

When our borders closed, the effect on inward migration was instantaneous. Arrival figures are the lowest since 1986. Government is expected to further tighten the immigration tap even when the borders start to reopen. Tightening of requirements for temporary and other visa types will ensure the immigration downturn continues for years.

Meanwhile, political headwinds are strengthening in the China-NZ relationship, fuelled by China’s hostile Hong Kong takeover, its treatment of the Uyghur people, and questions around the origin of Covid-19. Last week, three NZ university lecturers raised alarms about unknown Chinese students appearing in their classes to photograph their content about China, speculating that Community Party spies were infiltrating their lecture halls. The incidence of racist attacks on Chinese New Zealanders has also increased since the pandemic began. As politicians walk a fine line with our biggest trading partner, the souring international relationship seems to be souring onshore relationships too.

International students can no longer study or work here, which previously enabled more New Zealand residents to engage with people from different backgrounds. Language schools are struggling to survive without these enrolments. Will they endure long enough for international student numbers to rise?

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Lana Hart: “The lack of real exposure to the outside world will have lasting effects on our attitudes for years to come if we don’t figure out ways to stay linked to the people of the wider world.”

As these trends merge in an increasingly-isolated Aotearoa, our lifelines to the outside world are being cut off. We run the risk of becoming an inward-looking country, where new people and their unfamiliar ideas are unwelcome, where distrust and xenophobia brew, a place where curiosity about the wider world is smothered by our need to stay safe and comfortable, examining only ourselves.

That’s not to say it’s time to swing open the border gates. It’s not time yet and may not be for a long while.

But the lack of real exposure to the outside world will have lasting effects on our attitudes for years to come if we don’t figure out ways to stay linked to the people of the wider world.

Maybe we need to get smarter at bringing in skilled workers who will challenge our ways of working and living. Maybe we develop bilateral agreements with highly-vaccinated countries to ease restrictions on international travel for under 30s. Maybe we fund English language schools to survive in this necessary downturn so that as soon as it’s safe to do so, we can host a vibrant international student population again.

However we do it, Aotearoa needs to remain an island nation that, despite its remoteness, is well-connected to the rest of the world.