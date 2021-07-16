The 1984 economic revolution is still with us

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the country's response to Covid-19 at the border won't always revolve around managed isolation and quarantine.

OPINION: Wednesday, July 14, was Bastille Day in France. The storming of the old castle in Paris in 1789 marks the beginning of the French Revolution, one of the most momentous events in European history.

July 14, 1984, marked the start of a revolution here too, although no-one at the time knew how it would unfold. Like the French Revolution, the reforms of the Lange/Douglas Labour government are still much debated.

People under 55 will have trouble recalling what the economy was like back then. Prime Minister Rob Muldoon, who was also finance minister, governed with a regulatory rule book in one hand and a thesaurus of invective to use against opponents in the other.

Lewis Joly/AP Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations this week. That July day in 1789 was momentous for European history, as was July 14, 1984, for New Zealand.

There was a complete freeze on all wages, salaries, prices, rents, dividends, and interest rates. That had been imposed in 1982, and no-one had any idea about how the country would move back to a “normal” economy.

READ MORE:

* Back in the Day: When Labour defeated National in the 1984 election

* Feisty, protectionist populism? New Zealand tried it



Even before the freeze, foreign currency and bank loans for business and housing were rationed. The quantity of many imported goods was controlled by regulation. New cars were hard to get, and expensive.

Government monopolies in electricity, mining, postal and telecommunications services, television and many other areas were inefficient, over-staffed, under-capitalised and struggling to meet demand. Taken as a whole, state-owned businesses didn’t make any money.

Stuff Rob Muldoon ‘’governed with a regulatory rule book in one hand and a thesaurus of invective to use against opponents in the other’’, says John Bishop.

Back then, just as we are now with Covid-19, the government extolled the virtues and effectiveness of its controls and enthused about how comfortable and safe we were despite much evidence to the contrary.

How will we reopen our borders and build a new future? The current lot mutter about further bubbles and recovery plan. But really their only plan is to keep us frightened about the Covid threat.

Fortunately for them it is real enough to be scary, but it is not enough. Where is the vision of the “new normal” and the steps towards it? Absent from all ministerial pronouncements.

In the 1984 election Muldoon stomped the country telling audiences every night how we could borrow money at the most competitive interest rates in the Western World.

I was with him covering the election for TVNZ. It became clear that people were sceptical, wary and even disbelieving. He’d lost his mana of invincibility after nearly nine years in office; it happens to all governments.

They become tired, arrogant and cynical. Their leaders become jaded and overly familiar to the public, who start to make jokes about them and to treat their pronouncements with increasing disdain.

Ross Giblin/Stuff John Bishop: Back in the early 80s, ‘’ ... just as we are now with Covid-19, the government extolled the virtues and effectiveness of its controls’’.

Enoch Powell, the British political leader, once remarked that the tragedy of politics is that almost all careers end in failure. Muldoon’s star crashed and burned spectacularly on election night, July 14, 1984. By Christmas he’d been dumped as leader of the National Party.

From July 1984, Roger Douglas seized his moment, and with David Lange’s absolute backing (until he withdrew it in 1987), he changed just about everything. The dollar was devalued. Income tax was cut and a raft of wholesale taxes were abolished, to be replaced by GST (at 10 per cent).

Failing state-owned businesses were sold to repay debt; subsidies to farmers and others were scrapped, and import licensing was abolished. It was the most thorough set of changes since the first Labour government.

Business loved it and cheered loudly. New Zealand was on a new course. In the 1987 election Labour increased its majority.

Then Lange recanted, bringing down Douglas and slowing further change.

The reforms are still controversial, but in the 30 plus years since then very few have been reversed. That’s worth remembering.

*John Bishop, a journalist, travel writer, business mentor and broadcaster, is the father of National Party list MP Chris Bishop