Trans-Tasman bubble: Australia's Covid madness makes me miss NZ's response

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

OPINION: In many ways, the unfortunate turn of Covid-related madness gripping Sydney is my fault.

Not because I was at all careless with regard to social distancing.

And certainly not because I got lazy with the heightened level of personal hygiene we have now all adopted.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Former Stuff reporter Jackson Thomas is at ground zero of Sydney’s lockdown.

No, I take responsibility because of this.

Last year I wrote a piece for Stuff titled; What I will miss about Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

It was a nostalgic stroll down those empty, barren lockdown lanes we all remember.

An unnerving, but ultimately triumphant time for New Zealanders.

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft A normally busy shopping area of Sydney is almost deserted as the Covid lockdown continues.

Through being smart, heeding government advice and of course "being kind" to one-another, we beat Covid.

So I wrote on what I missed about level 4 lockdown.

Naturally, the universe thought it only right to reply...swiftly.

And so, I am now living in lockdown madness here in the formerly beautiful Sydney, NSW.

I've only spent five months in Australia since departing a lockdown-free Auckland in March and already, I've experienced and seen more Covid-related failures than an entire 2020 in Aotearoa.

First, there was the one community case.

I had been here about 6-7 weeks, well and truly settled in.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Lockdown restrictions have been further tightened as NSW continues to record new community Covid-19 cases.

But news that Covid was once again in the community naturally (or at least, I thought naturally) spooked me.

As you do, it was the first thing I brought up at the pub the next day.

“Jeez, hope we don't go back into lockdown again aye, that case is a bit bloody scary.”

In hindsight, I should have anticipated the response, or lack thereof.

That sort of chat doesn't really fly in an Aussie bar.

Put it this way, I was not met with a shared level of concern...like, at all.

RHETT WYMAN/Sydney Morning Herald Police patrolling Coogee beach in Sydney on Saturday morning.

One, measly little case wasn't enough to divert eyes off the footy, or justify a look up from phones.

I thought, perhaps, it was just a scale thing?

I mean Sydney is a big place, one case here would be like...half a case back home? That doesn't make sense - but the point stands.

I assumed as the days went on and the number of cases swelled however, that would change.

It didn't. And it hasn't.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Cars are seen lining up at drive-through testing site at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne on July 19.

Sydney's collective dismissal of the virus has led us to where we are now.

Locked down, isolated, stressed and angry.

I was being invited to house parties, in lieu of evenings at the pub, as recently as this past weekend.

Plenty of people just don't care about Covid-19.

It's not a direct defiance of restrictions per se, so much as an arrogance to the threat of this pandemic entirely.

Pool/Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has copped a lot of heat about the state's reaction to community cases.

And sadly, if I'm being completely honest, it's kind of an infectious notion.

I too find myself far less scared, far less anxious about catching Covid-19 as I was during the New Zealand lockdown(s).

Maybe it's a case of simply having more information? Maybe it's just being surrounded by people with a shared viewpoint.

Either way, the feeling I get in Sydney is that nobody is scared of Covid-19.

Nobody is worried about catching Covid-19.

They just want lockdown to be over and to go back to work.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images More and more cases are popping up in Australia every day.

But above everything, they just flat-out do not want to be told how they should feel.

Look, I don't pretend to be educated enough on Australian politics to give an opinion on the government's handling of this latest breakout or their Covid-19 protocols in general.

But I can tell you from being here on the ground, going hard and going early was certainly not an approach taken.

It was more a case of wait and see - then scramble, from an administrative level.

In the past week alone, I've heard from officials that we shouldn't get the AstraZeneca vaccine because it causes blood clots.

Jacinda Ardern went hard and early whenever New Zealand faced a Covid-19 outbreak.

Then it was fine to get it, but not if you're over the age of 50.

Then, actually it's fine if you're over 50.

Then no it's not, again. Then oh no, it's actually fine.

We were told there will be no lockdown. Then, actually we are locking down – but only a little bit.

Then no, we are fully locking down - but not if you're essential.

And then we are not told who or what is essential...

Say what you want about Jacinda Ardern's alert levels - at least you can understand the system!

Mary Altaffer/AP The vaccine roll-out in Australia has had a lot of trouble getting going.

It's no secret that Sydney residents have not done a great job at following government advice these past few weeks and as a result, we find ourselves locked down.

But the lack of clarity regarding how that advice was given is also to blame.

As was the failure to make the tough decisions earlier.

Translated: going hard and going early.

Sydney lockdown sucks. Plain and simple.

I can't go to the shops. I can't even leave my suburb - and there's certainly no 'one nation, one team' sense of comradery when you're out for an evening walk, like back home.

And as much blame as I put elsewhere, I have to take some myself.

The world has a funny way of keeping receipts when it comes to this type of stuff.

I made my bed, time to lay in it...and work in it, and eat in it, and watch hours of Netflix in it because, well, I can't go anywhere else!

Jackson Thomas is a former Stuff journalist. He now runs the sports and culture podcast YKTR in Sydney.