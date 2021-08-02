Jihadi wife throws spotlight on NZ refugee response

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, back in February, spoke about a New Zealand citizen who travelled to join Isis and was detained in Turkey.

OPINION: Twenty years ago this month, New Zealand granted asylum to 150 refugees who had been rescued from a sinking boat in the Indian Ocean and then were refused entry to Australia as asylum seekers. Forty of them were unaccompanied minors.

Ending the months-long Tampa crisis was, then-PM Helen Clark later commented, “one of the best decisions I ever made.” For Australia, the crisis became a catalyst for its border protection policies, which continue to shape its immigration policies today.

The case of Suhayra Aden has once again cast a light on the differing positions our trans-Tasman ally takes compared with New Zealand.

Aden is a New Zealand-born woman who, along with her two young children, will be repatriated despite her marriage to two jihadi fighters in Syria, both now deceased. Australia, pursuing a similar hard-line approach as it did for the Tampa refugees, revoked Aden’s citizenship even though she grew up in Australia and her wider family remains there. Had New Zealand not honoured our international and moral obligations, Aden and her children would be in a Turkish refugee camp indefinitely, with thousands of other refugees who have little hope of leaving.

Experts in the international refugee sector say jihadi wives are often young, vulnerable, and disillusioned with life in their home countries. They fall sway to the Isis propaganda of a perfect Islamic state where there is allegedly little poverty, inequality and where everyone is accepted.

Nabeelah Jaffer is a British journalist who formed relationships with several British-born jihadi wives on social media to learn more about their motives and way of life. Most of them, she writes in The Guardian, are conservative Muslims who take their faith seriously.

They “hated disorder and ambiguity; the clear-cut doctrines issued by jihadist ideologues appealed to their political sensibilities.” Many had been victims of racial abuse as Muslim children growing up in England and were often lonely.

Kate Geraghty/Stuff Al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria, home to more than 60,000 women and children displaced by the defeat of Isis.

Although details on Aden are scarce, growing up in a Somali family in Melbourne may have been marked by the loneliness and isolation that Jaffer noted. Barely an adult when she left for Turkey at the age of 18, Aden later claimed in a 2019 interview that she had changed her mind about crossing the border into Syria but was forced to go.

Little is publicly known about what happened to her once in Syria. She married a Swedish jihadi fighter, bearing at least one child. When he died in warfare, she married another Swedish-born fighter and reportedly had two more children, one of whom died of pneumonia. After her second husband died, she illegally crossed the border to the Turkish refugee camp.

I spoke to a NZ refugee support worker, herself from a refugee background, who is from the Middle East with experience of jihadist activities. She said another factor contributing to Aden’s vulnerability is likely that with darker Somali skin and an Australian accent – both evident even behind the face-covering niqab – she and her children may not be as accepted by other jihadi widows as women from the surrounding regions. The young family might be targets of humiliation and violence by other refugees in the overcrowded camp.

Stuff Abbas Nazari, from Tampa boat refugee to Fulbright Graduate Award.

Aden is but one of millions of refugees languishing in camps across the world. While they may not have NZ passports like Aden, more of them should. New Zealand accepts 1500 refugees per year, one of the lowest numbers of refugees per capita. Countries with similar populations such as Ireland and Norway take in many more; New Zealand is rated 95th in the world. Given our resources, availability of land, institutions and world-class re-settlement programme, we have space for many more.

At 26, Aden is now a solo mum without a family, grieving for a lost child, traumatised with traumatised children, and has a stated desire to put her youthful, rebellious decisions behind her.

While National Party leader Judith Collins declares her a terrorist and says that we will “rue the day that we have to take her in,” others worry about the woman’s own safety in New Zealand.

Security analyst Paul Buchanan said that the risk to Aden from other New Zealanders may be higher than her risk to New Zealand. “There are Islamophobic people in New Zealand,” he said, “who have already made comments along the lines that they wish to do her harm, or they wish that harm befalls her.”

In a country in which one of the world’s most deadly Islamophobic massacres took place, Buchanan’s comments ring starkly true.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Lana Hart: “New Zealand accepts 1500 refugees per year to NZ, one of the lowest numbers of refugees per capita.”

There is much to do. As New Zealand’s “Tampa boys” celebrate 20 years of thriving in Aotearoa, winning Fulbright Scholarships, owning businesses, and raising children with a sense of safety that their own childhoods could never know, it serves as a reminder of the role New Zealand should and can play in alleviating some damage caused by war, poverty, and bad personal decisions.

The importance of our role is magnified when our closest neighbour continues to shut its doors.