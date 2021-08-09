Why the Olympics switches this viewer off?

Years ago, tug-of-war and art competitions featured at the Olympics. But what happened to them and other bizarre sports of the past?

OPINION: As the firewood rolled off the trailer onto the drive I engaged in Olympics chit-chat with the deliverer.

After he departed, my brother gave me a back-handed compliment admiring my ability to bang on about sports at the drop of a hat.

Like someone teaching stage one Esperanto to a new immigrant alien, I patiently explained to him that sports small talk puts The Kiwi at ease and signals you mean no harm to their planet.

Sibling point-scoring is irresistible, but the reality is I’m pig ignorant about sport. I used to pride myself on having a good working knowledge of the basics, which probably harks back to my proof-reading days reading aloud sports results and the details of athletes’ interminable groin injuries.

Like most sheeple, who’ve done serious time living in fortress New Zealand, rugby was hard-wired into me from a small child when I quickly came to the depressing realisation that the game was like the poor, it would always be with us.

When I lived with the Aged Parents, I used to stay up and watch a test with my father to keep him company. Invariably I would fall asleep on the couch and wake up intermittently to chime in with a timely ‘forward pass!’ or and ‘offside!’ to show willing.

Out of respect, I fully committed to the 2011 Rugby World Cup after the earthquakes felled Christchurch as a venue. And down below in the cellar of my memory I remember hosting many a happy rugby dinner, which was more about the company than the game.

In reality, I was living a deep undercover life feigning interest in sport. The notion of sport being a worthwhile pursuit was sullied by my mother, who was of the firm belief that anyone who chased a ball round a pitch, paddock or court, must be challenged in the upper works.

But not to believe in sport, let alone be any good at it, was to risk rank outsiderism, so it was best to ape enjoyment and learn the rules. This didn’t stop me fantasising about living in a country, possibly Britain, where whole suburbs were rumoured to be inhabited by tribes totally disinterested in sport, and pubs were free of wall-to-wall banks of television screens permanently fixed on the sports channels.

Thankfully, I didn’t defect to that failed state where yes, there are tribes – but of the Big Brother, The Only Way is Essex persuasion all proud to have voted for Brexit and the populist politics of BoJo.

I’m more than happy to have stayed the course Down Under, especially now that Under is apparently the best place to be in the event of a global societal collapse.

With the travel confines of Covid, you’d think cabin fever might have driven me to watching the Olympics to vicariously enjoy nations pitting themselves against each other.

However, excessive media coverage of gymnast, Simone Biles and weight-lifter, Laurel Hubbard quickly switched this viewer off.

It wasn’t the competitors’ fault, it was the world media who, straight out of the starting blocks were all over them like a cheap suit, spin-doctoring their pending appearances (or non-appearances) into heightened hubris heroics.

Never mind all the other athletes and competitors desperately trying “to medal”, that strange verb that sounds like someone is crouched and poised to lay an egg.

For days every news bulletin led with, and was obsessed by, the smallest movement from Biles and Hubbard awarded with having changed Olympic history forever. Influencers looking on would have envied their over-hyped coverage. Others simply longed for simple Olympic small talk.