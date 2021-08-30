This 2020 Kiwi documentary explores the history of the New Zealand corner shop.

OPINION: They say in these strange locked-down times, it’s an opportunity to count your blessings. This past week my number one blessing is the local dairy.

I’ll declare my bias for dairies – part of my childhood was living in the back of one.

In those days my parents were always there but never there: opening at six in the morning with pies already warmed for the surfers, locking up at eight after closing the doors on the last chap gagging for his packet of Pall Mall filter.

Despite the fun pop culture we’ve seen develop around dairies, it’s never been easy to make a living from them.

As small businesses they can’t negotiate bulk discounts, which had made it impossible to compete with supermarkets, and they rely on making money through long opening hours of up to 100 hours per week.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Cas Carter: “Nowadays, the point of difference for a dairy is that in a small town it is the heart of the community.”

Dairies are a rare Kiwi thing, originally gifted the bizarre name for being the only stores in New Zealand allowed to sell milk, cream, cheese, butter and eggs, seven days of the week. In the Depression they expanded into the grocery business when some cash-strapped Kiwis converted their houses into shops, to make ends meet.

Our family was grateful to be out of the business when legislation allowed supermarkets and petrol stations to take away the one competitive advantage dairies had – long opening hours. Some saw that as the dairy death knell, and for many it was.

Yet others have survived, partially due to the arrival of immigrants who may have found it difficult to get into the workforce. A study in the early 1990s found that around 85 per cent of central Auckland dairies were owned by people from India and that many were planned to be passed on to their children.

Peter Meecham/Stuff “Dairies are a rare Kiwi thing, originally gifted the bizarre name for being the only stores in New Zealand allowed to sell milk, cream, cheese, butter and eggs, seven days of the week,” says Cas Carter.

Although now some are facing the prospect that their children may not be interested in following in their footsteps, because of the long working hours and the rise in crime.

Nowadays, the point of difference for a dairy is that in a small town it is the heart of the community, and those who’ve got it right, know that.

Our dairy has stayed open and observed all the rules during lockdowns. But more than that it’s continued to serve the community in a way that online shopping and supermarkets cannot.

For example, it’s currently running a competition for best dressed costume and creative mask while delivering parcels for those who need them.

I’m grateful to not be queueing at a supermarket trying to keep my distance from strangers. It’s far more appealing to be yelling a mask-muffled hello to another local, and you can’t beat being greeted by your first name inside.

I’ve watched dairy owners with the patience of saints as they serve children picking one of each lolly from behind the cabinet and then changing their mind. And during lockdown holding their breath as adults wander about reading the backs of labels while others wait for them to leave to be served.

Supplied Cas Carter: “So here’s to the dairies – totally and utterly New Zealand.”

So when Tip Top announced it was running a dairy competition called ‘Legendairy’ I canvassed like a mad woman for our local guys.

Dairies are iconic to New Zealand and still very necessary. One in five Kiwis shop at dairies and even more during lockdowns for those avoiding supermarkets.

So here’s to the dairies – totally and utterly New Zealand. You’re an icon, a part of our community and vital in a crisis.

If you haven’t voted in the Legendairy competition you should.

But may the Paekākāriki store win.