What if the south did the splits?

OPINION: How great the grumbling was over last week’s South Island level 3 classification when there was no detection of Delta community spread in Te Wai Pounamu.

Some of us became bolshie, or to use Judith Collins’ word ‘tetchy’, about the status, so much so that perhaps, along with our Pfizer jabs, we should have been given distemper shots.

Suddenly we believed in yesterday, when all our troubles seemed so far away – back when we couldn’t be bothered scanning. Surely it is better to err on the side of caution while we still have a chance at elimination, rather than get ahead of ourselves and break with the team of five million and our friends in the north?

But if the south were to embark on a radical strategy of seceding from the north, let’s have a light-hearted exploration of the implications of a UDI (Unilateral Declaration of Independence), and what such a split might mean for the team of 1.038 million.

Preparation for the Christchurch stadium build to be halted and funds redirected into the rebuild of the Canterbury Provincial Council Chambers. The provinces of the South Island to have separate parliaments, each with their own legislature.

At the age of 18, every South Islander to spend a year in the light infantry living at Burnham military camp training centre where they would be encouraged to stay on and learn a fit-for-purpose trade or job peculiar to the island’s needs.

Such as? Those serving in the rifle brigade be deployed to shoot rabbits and cull the Canada Geese population. The rabbit fur to be used to make blankets and the goose feathers for duvets, while the carcases from both pests made into dog and cat food, of which there is a worldwide shortage.

All heavy and over-sized privately owned gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting vehicles such as SUVs to be handed over to the salvage industry to be reborn and converted into building materials needed for steel shack affordable housing.

Any lands owned by cults such as Gloriavale would be compulsory acquired by local government and planted with trees, the wood to be used locally and not for export.

South Islanders to have separate passports with a special page of proof they had been born in the south. South Islanders allowed to travel with a visa to the north for up to six months before having to return home.

Southerners intending to mate with and marry someone from the north, to undertake premarital blood tests to be supplied before approval of any marriage given.

All marriages to take place under a dark sky at the summit of Mt John Observatory and officiated over by a South Island shaman. Any offspring of the union to be raised in the south for the first twenty years of life.

Complete deconstruction of Queenstown as an international tourist town with the closing of all generic shops, franchises and luxury emporiums, and a total ban on bungee jumping.

Tourism in the South Island to be reprogrammed by us so that it works for us and Queenstown becomes an affordable vacation mecca for holidaying hard workers and their families.

The South Island to have its own independent TV channel run by the graduates of a local broadcasting school, which, like the island’s universities, would be free to attend. Land in Queenstown commandeered for the site of a giant movie studio for the creation of stories about ourselves made in a DIY dream factory.

Local government subsidies given for electric bikes, horses and equestrian tackle as we travel back to the future, riding under a Union Jack-free bespoke South Island flag.