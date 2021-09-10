How should we disengage people from violent extremism?

Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen stabbed six shoppers at the Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, Auckland, before he was shot dead by police on September 3, 2021.

OPINION: During the 2018 trial of the LynnMall assailant Samsudeen, the judge reportedly favoured a community-led intervention programme to address a range of personal issues, including his extremist views. Police considered the risk was too high and instead opted for surveillance.

Following recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack​on the Christchurch mosques​, New Zealand is now establishing a strategy to disengage individuals from violent extremism. The horrific attack last week should prompt public discussion on what we are planning and how it compares to experiments overseas.

The key programme for individual interventions is a police directive known as He Aranga Ake, which secured four years of funding in December 2020 but remains a work in progress. The idea is to identify ‘’persons of concern’’ regarding violent extremism and usher them into social interventions that aim to reduce the likelihood of harm. Individual plans of action will involve input from a range of government agencies and social service providers, potentially including community groups.

Bespoke, multi-stakeholder interventions to prevent violent extremism have become popular over the past 10 years, particularly in developed nations with sufficient resources, adequate levels of co-ordination among government agencies, and positive relations between state and civil society organisations.

Redirecting people before they turn a corner to violence sounds like a great way to address the problem, and can be if everything falls into place. In practice there are challenging obstacles, some of which can be harder to overcome when programmes are directly managed by police.

One issue is that identifying people who are radicalising towards violence is difficult. The assailant in New Lynn may have proven himself to be a direct threat to the public, but some individuals develop terribly extremist convictions without ever committing violence, while others become violent with little knowledge of the ideology or narrative they’re supposedly supporting.

Referrals will inevitably create false positives, and directing them straight to a law enforcement team may be damaging or counterproductive if they’ve been wrongly identified. Assessments can generate stigmatisation or even a persecution complex that hardens what may have been relatively minor anti-establishment views.

Police may also struggle to persuade problematic people to participate in voluntary social interventions. A similar strategy in Australia has run into this dilemma where the people in question (or their lawyers) become suspicious that the exercise is simply a ruse to gather information to be used against them for prosecution. Court orders may help, but coerced participation is not an ideal way to start building trust.

Multi-agency intervention programmes to prevent violent extremism actually began in Europe in the mid-2000s, where they’re often led by municipal governments with community support. Some involve local law enforcement, while others are run by social agencies who only contact police if risk becomes a perilous issue.

None is perfect, but having a range of local-level stakeholders co-ordinating on referrals and personal assessments can ease feelings of escalation among participants and create conducive environments for difficult discussions. More diverse input can also mitigate the securitised nature of these social interventions, which has been a particular point of concern when they are directed by law enforcement.

Given the central role of police in New Zealand’s plans, we should consider a parallel strategy that involves funding for civil society organisations or community groups operating independently.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff “The multi-stakeholder, police-led He Aranga Ake may be effective for cases that have escalated to high levels of risk, but perhaps we would benefit from a more layered strategy,” argues Cameron Sumpter.

One approach would be through the proposed Centre of Excellence, which the royal commission recommended establishing to improve research and understanding of violent extremism. Instead of solely providing evidence-based policy advice, the centre could manage a fund for assisting or establishing constructive community projects identified through its research.

A good example is in Canada, where in 2015 the Ministry of Public Safety established the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence. Beyond policy-relevant research, the centre also administers a Community Resilience Fund, which provides financial support to local-level activities that aim to prevent violent extremism in communities across Canada.

This ‘‘think-and-do tank’’ model can work well because the relationships developed through baseline studies and fieldwork interviews are likely to identify relevant people and associations for low-key local interventions. For example, reformed members of 1990s skinhead gangs in New Zealand could be ideal for engaging with young alt-right types today, if connections can be formed.

The multi-stakeholder, police-led He Aranga Ake may be effective for cases that have escalated to high levels of risk, but perhaps we would benefit from a more layered strategy. Investing in research-driven, small-scale community prevention initiatives, developed and managed by civil society actors, would be an appropriate complement.

*New Zealander Cameron Sumpter is a research fellow at the Centre of Excellence for National Security at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.