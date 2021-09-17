Name suppression for lockdown escapees added to sense of privilege

OPINION: How heartless we must be, cross about a modern Romeo and Juliet dashing to a Wānaka hideaway for a lockdown break from polo ponies (Romeo) and the grind of the legal profession (Juliet).

There’s much in their story to marvel at while everyone else observes the Covid lockdown, and their predictable apology came quickly. We even got to know their names, along with the family circumstances of Romeo, whose mother is a district court judge, and where Juliet works.

As a student, then as a young court reporter, I soon saw the everyday way the law works for the young well-off and so entitled, as they believed themselves to be. They were invariably discharged without a conviction, while their parents donated to charity. No point in damaging their prospects for the sake of boyish high spirits. They might become lawyers one day.

It was a different story with young Māori and apprentices to the trades. They were reprimanded harshly, their names were published, and convictions were pretty well automatic since they couldn’t afford lawyers. Court reporting did not leave me with a deep reverence for the justice system, and I’m not sure much about that has changed.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis has apologised for flouting lockdown rules.

Death threats, claimed in this case, are always unforgivable, but they might have been motivated by what we’re all too familiar with, anger at the middle class confidently feeling entitled to anonymity for fear of embarrassment at being caught out, and the well known not wanting to have to explain themselves.

It’s long past time for the impression of automatic anonymity of the accused if they’re well known or well-connected, and the law is unenforceable anyway up against the internet and social media. Privilege compounds offending, surely, it doesn’t diminish its seriousness.

I’ve just caught up with the cover shot of Lorde’s new album. She, thankfully, is not one of the self-entitled, and seems to keep her feet on the ground. The past echoed for me again at the sight of the crutch shot, once peppered through fashion magazines to the point of exhaustion and cliché.

AP Rosemary McLeod: “She [Lorde], thankfully, is not one of the self-entitled, and seems to keep her feet on the ground.”

As a teenager working Friday nights and holidays in a bookshop, I was often targeted by a seedy photographer who did his best to focus his camera up my mini skirt towards my unexciting underwear. I had to be on guard whenever he entered the shop.

It wasn’t just him though. Later, on fashion shoots, photographers always wanted models to pose in some variation of the crutch shot. I guess they followed the same magazines as I did, or was there a real male fetish about legs being exposed?

The favoured pose was not as tricky as Lorde’s, but difficult all the same. The model had to first stand with her legs wide apart, then turn to one side and bend one knee in a sort of lunge. Then the pose was recorded up the skirt, and in especially unappealing shots, up the nostrils as well.

supplied Rosemary McLeod: “Lorde has to balance the machine that promotes her and keeps her famous, while presenting as unassuming and thoughtful.”

I never understood what this had to do with anything, least of all the clothes. In this case Lorde says it made her feel “innocent and free”. Fair enough. Tricky though when American TV won’t show the cover because it’s considered objectionable – unlike the sight of blood on black people beaten by police.

Lorde has to balance the machine that promotes her and keeps her famous, while presenting as unassuming and thoughtful. It must have hurt her, then, to be criticised by Māori choreographer Jack Gray , who was invited to work on her five-track EP in te reo Māori, Te Ao Mārama. This week she donated half its proceeds to Forest & Bird, and half to a Māori trust in south Hokianga working to bring the story of Polynesian navigator Kupe to life.

“Her concepts were so white,” Gray said. I take it that’s always a bad thing.