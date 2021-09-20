Covid reality TV is the new frontier

OPINION: What a difference a poll makes. Barely a fortnight ago ACT leader, David Seymour was considered to be a creature of odium for tweeting out the Māori vaccine access code.

Seymour incurred such widespread condemnation for conduct unbecoming in an opposition leader, it seemed as if his only way back would be to self-isolate in a David Seymour extermination chamber.

Emotions ran high and even Seymour must have been surprised to see himself, in last Wednesday’s poll, pulling ahead of National Party leader, Judith Collins in the preferred leader stakes.

Perhaps the high polling could be put down to his exposure on TVNZ’s Give US a Clue, that TV show of charades where politicians flock in order to come across as entertaining and emotionally warm under the watchful winking eye of former National Party, deputy leader, Paula Bennett. NB. Last week former National Party, leader, Simon Bridges delivered a cuddly performance sporting long hair that made him look like an Oxford undergraduate. Watch that space.

It seems hard to believe that this tired old game show got the go ahead, but it’s cheap to make, and you wouldn’t have to pay the politicians, only too happy to be given the opportunity to demonstrate how nicely they can play together and be part of a functioning team.

If you really wanted a reality winner, why not pander to the rage of the team of five million, who did their collective block over the bad behaviour of the Auckland to Wānaka escapees, and are hanging out to see what the couple will cop come sentencing day.

Supplied Jane Bowron: “Perhaps [David Seymour’s] ... high polling could be put down to his exposure on TVNZ’s Give US a Clue, that TV show of charades where politicians flock ... in order to come across as entertaining and emotionally warm.”

Bounty Hunters at the Borders (working title) would feed an increasingly voracious appetite to see absconders traced, tracked and hunted down after fleeing borders and isolation facilities. And I predict a spin-off Judge Judy style show where a retired woman from the bench delivers spirited opinions on the sentences dished out.

With the team of five million morphed into one giant gated community, perhaps the crowd funded grubstaking of a private security force to protect one’s own territory might seem like appealing entertainment.

Pool/Getty Images “Getting the numbers up has become a national obsession as we wait to hear in the daily 1pm or 4pm bulletins from those indomitable Delta detectives, Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern.”

Confined to barracks, the captive audience has grown sick and tired of all Netflix, Neon, Sky etc on offer with shows watched, re-watched and found to be out of synch with what’s happening in their weird real world. Surely Covid-based reality TV is the new frontier?

As vaccine numbers rapidly increase and more pressure is brought to bear on the “vaccine hesitant”, viewed more as the vaccine recalcitrant and downright hostile, rather than the seemingly anodyne vaccine coy or shy, the tolerance clock is ticking on those vaccine slackers who dwell among us.

Getting the numbers up has become a national obsession as we wait to hear in the daily 1pm or 4pm bulletins from those indomitable Delta detectives, Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern, not only where the latest outbreak of contagion is located, but how our specific age groups are doing in the single and double jab statistics.

Another reality winner could be a show along the line of Police Ten 7 with the broadcasting of photos and footage of anti-vaccine conspiracy campaigners, such as the women, who last week stood outside Hutt Valley High and distributed anti-vax literature to impressionable minors.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jane Bowron: “Another reality winner could be a show along the line of Police Ten 7 with the broadcasting of photos and footage of anti-vaccine conspiracy campaigners.”

The walls of the nation’s public toilets could be covered with posters of their mug shots along with other anti-social miscreants caught in the act of conspiring against the community and campaigning against the greater good.

Finally, I suggest Lysistrata, a raunchy late night couple counselling show where sexual relations are withheld, till the desired jab is delivered.