No one can afford to be complacent about helping Hospo

OPINION: “What are you going to eat first at level 3?” asked my partner.

He’s asked me this repeatedly this week. Not because we’re at the stage where we endlessly repeat banal chit-chat like we’re stuck in a space-time continuum loop at the hairdressers. But because it's my favourite topic.

It’s the only thing right now that stops me marinating in a gravy boat of nihilistic despair and my own melting brain juices, perk up and say, “Well, here’s a brief PowerPoint I’ve prepared earlier…”.

This week’s list starts with a coffee from the French bakery down the road. It serves jaw-breakingly strong flat whites with an afterthought of thin foam, with that grudging arrogance only the French make sexy. Then a croissant that’s as hot, buttery and gooey as my heart was at 18 when I slowly, tragically, and ridiculously fell in love with a skinny French boy with an awful nose ring and great cologne.

“But you’ve already got coffee,” says my non-nose ringed partner irritably, pointing deliberately at the eight different supermarket coffee blends I made him buy over the last 5 days. “And three packs of croissants.”

True. But irrelevant.

The reason I’m salivating lustfully for level 3 takeaways has nothing to do with the edible items themselves. It’s about the hospitality industry.

Hospo, along with events, the arts, and tourism, haven’t been “impacted” by Covid. They’ve been ravaged, pillaged, ransacked and had their heads stuck on spikes. But the Government has been weirdly quiet on bringing out targeted support for hospo, unlike it did with tourism.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “And, while the Government gets its act together, we need to fight for them [cafes and restaurants] too,’’ says Verity Johnson.

Official comments vaguely suggest it's too complicated to work out which specific sectors need more targeted support. That’s a lame ass response so snivelling it should come with a note from its Mum excusing it. (And even your Mum knows that places like Bunnings are making bank, while restaurants are convulsing on the operating table.)

They seem to assume that everyone will get out there and buy coffee at level 2, and it’ll be sweet. But, even in places that haven’t had an extended level 4, we’re not going out like normal. Even at level 2, venues are 60 per cent down on normal levels.

Maybe if we’re unvaccinated then we’re scared of going out. Or maybe we’ve sunk into the soporific, boring comfort of home. But even before lockdown we were complacent about hospo.

When restaurants talked about how they faced closure from Covid staff shortages, we said it was probably good to trim down a bloated industry that needed thinning out. A brutalist, morally righteous, burn-down-the-kitchen-because-one-cupboard-has-weevils attitude that went hand in hand with the lazy assumption our own favourites would survive.

But we can’t afford to be lazy or sluggish right now. Yes, eventually hospo will stabilise. But how many places are we going to lose in the meantime? Some Auckland venues are haemorrhaging 60k a week. How do you survive that without government support?

Supplied Verity Johnson: “This is about saving rooftops where we sink cold beers on warm, sticky nights.”

And, while the Government gets its act together, we need to fight for them too. This isn’t about buying a coffee that I could have at home. This is about saving rooftops where we sink cold beers on warm, sticky nights. Pubs where we dance, jump, sweat, shout and kiss complete strangers in the riotous joy of being alive. Cafés where we write novels, overdue apology texts, and tentative, hopeful notes to last night’s stranger.

It’s about fighting for these backdrops, these stages, these ordinary tiny altars in our lives where the sweetest moments play out, giving us a reason to continue with the grind of existence.

If that’s not worth a $10 flat white and croissant combo, I don’t know what is.