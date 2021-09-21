The future is not more parking

OPINION: It was the first morning of Level 2 and I had an appointment in town. The weather was unreliable, and I had something bulky to pick up, so I took the car. To my amazement, in the ghost town called Wellington CBD, I got a park in Victoria Street.

I’ve noticed over the past year or so that it’s quite easy to get a short-term park during the day in many parts of central Wellington, such as near Courtenay Place. Granted, in the evening and weekend, it’s tough, and in places like Lambton Quay and Cuba Street it can be impossible most of the time.

So will the sky fall in for motorists when Wellington City Council builds 147km of new cycleways over the next decade, costing $224 million? Of more concern to some motorists is that hundreds of car parks will disappear. Given there are 29,000 parks in the CBD already, is it fair to blame the few hundred parks that will be lost to cycle lanes for all our parking woes?

The problem we have, as many have said before, is one of geometry. Wellington’s population is predicted to increase by over 50,000 over the next 30 years. Although I’m dubious about the accuracy of such predictions, our population is likely to increase significantly.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's on the right track, thanks to council's cycle lane plans

* Dave Armstrong: Finally, some good news on the cycling front

* Editorial: Do motorists really make better shoppers than cyclists in central Christchurch?



If our new citizens commute by car and want to park in the city during the day then we’ll have a massive parking problem. Already, if you live in suburban Wellington you’ve probably noticed a change in your neighbourhood recently.

In our street, as family homes have sold, the new buyers have almost all been investors who’ve put in tenants. In some cases, a family with one car between them has been replaced by four young professionals with a car each. Added to that is the much-needed intensification of some suburbs which sees more dwellings but not a corresponding number of car parks.

So what do we do about parking? One solution is to create large public parking places in the city, a bit like in the 1980s, when much of the waterfront was all-day parking. The council could build multi-storey parking buildings and get companies like Wilson Parking to allow daily parking for a reasonable fee.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dr. David Tripp and his colleagues say that a new bike lane through Newtown will ease traffic and parking issues around Wellington Regional Hospital.

A far more practical solution is for the council to encourage people to take the bus, walk, cycle, scooter, and e-bike into town, thereby reducing the need for car parking. If you’ve ever caught a bus on a rainy day in Wellington, you will have noticed far more passengers than usual. That’s because many of the people who normally walk or cycle take the bus. You’ll also notice heavier traffic on the roads than usual, because some of those pedestrians and cyclists take the car.

Most cyclists I know own a car. They are the ones who might take your parking space if it becomes more dangerous or more difficult for them to get into town by bike.

WCC A draft map of Wellington's Bike Network Plan

The more we can encourage people to ride or walk to work, which also brings major health benefits, the more space there will be on buses and roads. Wellingtonians may remember a storm some years ago which took out the trains for a few days. Suddenly the daily commute from Hutt Valley and Porirua became a nightmare for motorists until the train tracks were cleared. But the upside was that people realised how good public transport reduces road congestion.

Every year, a popular Go By Bike Day sees cyclists ride into town and enjoy a free breakfast and entertainment before pedalling off to work. I’m wondering if a “Don’t Go By Bike Day” might be more effective. If every one of the city’s growing number of cyclists didn’t bike on a certain day, then perhaps motorists could see how many more cars there would be on the road.

Not everyone can cycle, but the number is growing rapidly. Improving technology is meaning older and less agile people can use e-bikes, and everyone seems to like the idea of e-scooters sharing bike lanes. The new safer cycle network will be a good carrot to entice people out of their cars and onto bikes, and preferable to the stick of higher parking charges and congestion charging.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “This council cycleway plan is visionary and our councillors should be congratulated.”

But if we really want to reduce our dependence on cars, there’s much more to do than provide safe bike lanes. Our bus service reliability has been appalling, forcing people into cars.

If you are worried about our 147km of planned new cycle lanes, bear in mind that Brisbane has up to 200km, and hundreds more kilometres of recreational bikeways. Paris and London are joining Copenhagen and Amsterdam as cycling cities. We should too.

This council cycleway plan is visionary and our councillors should be congratulated. As for its roll-out, like many other Wellingtonians, I will be crossing fingers and toes praying that they don’t stuff this one up.