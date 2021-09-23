We're 10,000 miles apart, but on water we're closer than we think!

RNZ's podcast The Detail goes behind the Government's grand plans to fix New Zealand's water infrastructure, and why many councils feel their control is under threat.

OPINION: It has been said that “distance not only gives nostalgia, but perspective, and maybe objectivity”. Having returned from New Zealand to Scotland at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, I readily confess to having some nostalgia for time spent in Aotearoa.

Some may ask how am I qualified to comment on New Zealand’s Three Waters reforms?

For more than 20 years I have been and remain the chief executive of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS), the economic regulator of our water industry. We challenge Scottish Water to up its game each year, resulting in improved levels of service and compliance, and lower costs.

The Scottish industry has come a long way over the quarter century that we have pursued reform.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury councils says Govt hasn't released the water reform analysis they need

* Otago lead water levels: Ministry not recommending surveillance blood testing

* Bill to fix ailing water infrastructure could hit $50 billion over 30 years

* New water regulator will be independent from Government - but could be two years away



The combination of economic regulation, water quality regulation and structural reform we embarked on has really benefited Scotland. Investment has increased markedly and will double again over the next 20 years (despite unit capital expenditure having been cut by half); unit operating costs have also been cut by more than half – despite the additional costs of treating water and wastewater to ever higher standards. Service levels now regularly exceed those of private water companies in England.

Is the Scottish water industry perfect? Not even close – you might even have read about our local difficulty with storm overflows. But we have come a long way since the mid 1990s when we had to face up to the fact that we were not investing sufficiently.

We had to accept that our operating costs were too high. We had to accept that customers in the rural north of Scotland were facing unaffordable bills. We are still wrestling with the implications of climate change. Difficult for any proud nation to accept.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson, left, deputy mayor Geoff Taylor and Councillor Mark Bunting protest against the Government's planned Three Waters reforms.

When I reported to the Scottish Parliament in 2001 on the scope for efficiency in our industry, the reaction ranged from disbelief to disdain. Within eight years, the industry cut costs by more than I had forecast, but services improved. Average household bills in Scotland have been stable in real terms. As part of my analysis for the Scottish government, I presented a “no structural reform option”. Under that scenario bills would have been higher for everyone, particularly those in our rural communities.

There is no question that size matters. It allows specialist staff to be attracted to the industry. It allows better supply chain management. There are economies of scale. But good governance and regulation are equally critical.

As economic regulator, we collect information each year and look for ways to improve performance. We consider carefully how much needs to be invested. We set a hard budget constraint and ensure that Scottish Water delivers all that it has been funded to deliver. No excuses.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff [New Zealand’s] “levels of water quality, environmental discharges and customer service fall short of what we enjoy in the UK today,’’ says Alan Sutherland.

This is where ‘perspective and objectivity’ come in. WICS has no axe to grind in Scotland or anywhere else. We take great care to analyse the whole picture and report our conclusions, warts and all.

At the request of the Department of Internal Affairs, we undertook detailed analysis of New Zealand’s water services based on council information on asset lives and values, expenditure, growth pressures and many other important factors. Our report to the department and councils holds up the mirror.

Unit costs in New Zealand are more than 40 per cent higher than in Scotland. Each connected citizen in New Zealand is paying $140 too much for the service that they receive. And levels of water quality, environmental discharges and customer service fall short of what we enjoy in the UK today. The establishment of water quality regulator Taumata Arowai will make these future challenges more immediately obvious.

There is a clear need to increase investment if the ambition of high quality and affordable services is to be realised.

Wics/Supplied Alan Sutherland: “Each connected citizen in New Zealand is paying $140 too much for the service that they receive.”

It is important to be realistic about the challenges that lie ahead. New Zealand has to look in the mirror, as Scotland had to do, and be honest with itself. To do so successfully requires an objective and dispassionate review of the available evidence. I do not expect that my views on the scope for improvement in New Zealand will be any more welcome than they were in Scotland. Unfortunately, that does not make them wrong. Perhaps it is easier to see from 10,000 miles distant?

Alan Sutherland is the chief executive of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland, the economic regulator of the Scottish water industry.